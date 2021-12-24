Scam lands Pennsylvania man in county jail

Dec. 24—A Pennsylvania man sits in the Stephens County Jail after an unsuspecting woman in Marlow was made the victim of a nearly $20,000 scam last week.

According to On Demand Court Records, Oshane Dwayne Callam, 31, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, faces a charge of conspiracy to commit obtaining property by trick or deception/con game and obstructing an officer. The first crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of $5,000 or both if Callam is found guilty.

Reports from law enforcement indicate at around 7:53 a.m. Dec. 17, Marlow Police Department contacted the Sixth District Attorney's Office. On the day in particular, Marlow PD conducted extra patrol around the high school "due to a nationwide alert involving a TikTok challenge and possible school shootings," court documentation states.

During the patrol, lawmen spotted an unidentified male carrying a silver brief case on the school campus in the 100 block of S. 6th Street. School officials nor law enforcement recognized the individual, police records state, and the individual ran until law enforcement apprehended them.

As lawmen tried to figure out what the individual was doing, he was identified as Callam and told police he was delivering divorce documents.

A female identifying herself as Callam's wife then appeared at the police department and told lawmen she didn't know why he had the briefcase or ran. She told police she dropped him off in the area of the school while she went to get coffee and that he was a veteran.

When lawmen tried speaking with Callam, he said he was overwhelmed and at that time was transported and booked for obstructing an investigation, reports show.

A records search by lawmen showed Callam nor his wife had any criminal history, investigations, traffic tickets, background checks or military history affiliated with them.

At that time, Marlow PD received a call from an elderly female who said she believed they arrested a man who was supposed to bring her $5,500,000. She told police she had won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes and she believed the man they arrested was supposed to bring it to her. She identified herself and told police of her home, in the area of the high school.

When police spoke with the victim, she showed them call logs from an address in Jamaica she had been receiving from Dec. 13, when she won the sweepstakes, through that day.

The woman told police she was on the phone with a man when the police arrested the individual identified as Callam and the person on the phone told her because of activity, they wouldn't be able to deliver it.

The woman also told police she was instructed to mail $10,500 because of owed taxes on the winnings and she did as instructed.

At the victim's residence, police found $13,000 which the victim said she was told she owed. Police found the money in a cashier's check and cash.

While lawmen spoke with the victim, she received a phone call from someone with a Jamaican accent who asked a number of questions.

In an interview with Callam, police learned the other man, identified as Greg, was in Jamaica and they had met through a family member. Callam said he had never met the person, only by cell phone, and told police they received the briefcase from in front of a nail shop in Pennsylvania.

Callam told police he didn't go into the shop and the case was waiting in front of it. He told police he believed the documentation to be divorce papers and that he was paid $2,000, which he had not yet received, to deliver it. He said he was not instructed to pick up anything but was told he would be reimbursed for his travel.

Callam's bond is set at $75,000. He is due in court for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. on March 2, 2022.