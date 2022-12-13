Scam results in loss of $237,000

Dec. 12—A Crossville woman involved in a dispute over a package with a company ended up getting scammed out of a quarter of a million dollars during an effort to resolve the issue.

The incident was reported to Crossville Police on Dec. 3 and involved a Spruce Loop resident, according to a report filed by CPD's Mptl. Samantha Seay.

On that date, the victim told police in an effort to resolve an issue over a package ordered from an online company, the name of the company was "Googled" and phone number found.

The victim called the number and spoke with a man who said the victim's account had been hacked.

The man then instructed the victim to buy crypto currency and gift cards and then call back to provide activation numbers for the man. The man said he would put the money back in the victim's account.

Being told this, the victim then provided bank account information and personal identification. This pattern continued from Nov. 11 to around Nov. 18 and eventually led to a $237,000 loss, according to the report.

The victim kept all receipts of transactions which were placed into evidence.

