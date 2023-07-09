New scam spreads

Jul. 8—The Wilson County Sheriff's Office was recently alerted to a phone scam that accused the victim of being involved with a sex crime.

"I had someone from our criminal investigations division come to me the other day, and he said that there was a new scam circulating," Wilson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. "We receive information (about scams) all the time on different scams going on."

This is the first case of a sex-crime-related scam that Moore has seen since becoming the Wilson County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

"We had someone who was posing as one of our detectives," Moore said. "They used the title detective, used the name Matt Smith and even said that he worked with the criminal investigations division of the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. He gave all that information when he called the victim."

While the victim was on the line, they caught on to some red flags.

"The scammer told the person that they were being investigated for a sex crime," Moore said. "While the victim was on the phone with the scammer, there was someone else that was with them. (The victim) had them contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office and ask for Det. Matt Smith."

Sometimes, scammers will use the real names and titles of individuals working at an agency like the Wilson County Sheriff's Office. Other times, they'll make up a persona with a fake name.

"They were going to talk with him to see if this was a scam," Moore said. "Det. Smith was in Nashville, and there was nothing like that at all going on."

As the individuals found out this information, the scammer was beginning to catch on.

"The scammer probably knew something was up or that they were catching on," Moore said. "They disconnected the conversation and hung up."

Moore said that the typical pattern for these types of calls is for the scammer to instruct the victim to purchase gift cards to pay them.

"It never got to the point where the scammer tried to say, 'In order to get out of this investigation, you need to go buy this and send the money to me,' " Moore said. "It never did get to that point, but it was about to get to that point."

Moore offered the following advice for anyone who receives a similar phone call.

"You never want to give out your personal identifying information over the phone," Moore said. "If you think it is a scammer and they're posing as an agency or business, always verify the call by phoning into that agency. Never go purchase gift cards for any payment and don't click on anything that you aren't expecting or know what it is."

Scams are not limited to just phone calls.

"You may get text messages or emails with things," Moore said. "Sometimes, it just has a link. Sometimes, the verbiage that's written is really choppy or doesn't make a lot of sense. There's so many people that click on those links, and they start giving out information to someone they shouldn't."