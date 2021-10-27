Scam targets jail inmate's father

Oct. 27—HIGH POINT — A High Point man was scammed out of $375 that he thought he was providing to get his son out of jail.

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office told the Wilkes Journal-Patriot that a person claiming to be from N.C. Community Corrections had called to ask for the name and contact information for the father of an inmate who was from High Point, saying the information was for an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet when the inmate was to be released from jail.

The inmate's father in High Point then was called by someone claiming to be from N.C. Community Corrections who said the man needed to use a phone app to send $375, and his son would be released from jail within 72 hours, the sheriff's office said.

The scam was discovered when the inmate's fiance started asking questions after the 72 hours passed and he was not released from jail, jail supervisor Maj. Jason Whitley said.