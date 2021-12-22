Scam targets SLO County food delivery drivers. Here’s what to watch out for

A man who drives for the food delivery service DoorDash was targeted by a scammer in the Morro Bay area, and now the District Attorney’s Office has issued an alert.

The purported scammer called the DoorDasher claiming to be from “Door Dash IT” and asked for the dasher’s login and banking information, according to a news release from the office of San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow.

The delivery person caught on to the scheme and kept the scammer on the phone long enough to change his passwords and lock the scammer out of his accounts, according to the release. Later, the DoorDasher went into the branch he banks at to confirm that everything was secure.

The District Attorney said that after the delivery person described the attempted scam to the bank teller, the teller said he was the fifth person that day that came in with that story. This DoorDasher did not lose any money, but others did, according to the release.

The District Attorney’s Office advises people to never give out login information and passwords because a legitimate service will already have these details. Also, banking information such as login information or passwords should never be shared over the phone.

“If a caller asks for this, they are a scammer,” the District Attorney’s Office warned.

For people that fall victim to a scammer, there are some things that can be done to secure your account, the DA’s Office said.

First, quickly change passwords. Next, go to the bank to ensure accounts are secure and change them. Report scams to local law enforcement and report the details of the scam to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov and the Federal Trade Commission at www.ftc.gov.