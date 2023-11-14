Scammed through Zelle? You may be getting a refund

TechCrunch

Amazon has entered into a partnership with Snap to allow users to buy its products directly from ads on the social app, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. The Amazon ads on Snapchat will display real-time pricing, delivery estimates, product details and Prime eligibility, the e-commerce giant told TechCrunch. Customers can choose to link their Snapchat account to their Amazon account through a one-time set-up.