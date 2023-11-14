Scammed through Zelle? You may be getting a refund
Payment app Zelle has started refunding customers who were conned into sending money to scammers claiming to be from a government agency or a bank.
Payment app Zelle has started refunding customers who were conned into sending money to scammers claiming to be from a government agency or a bank.
Zelle has confirmed to Engadget that it started reimbursing customers for impostor scams, such as those perpetrated by bad actors pretending to be banks, businesses and government agencies, as of June 30 this year.
Uber has announced a string of updates for drivers and couriers, including measures to make things safer and fairer for them.
The deal is likely to reach President Biden's desk before Friday's shutdown deadline. It now heads to the Senate.
Jack Jones played for Antonio Pierce at Long Beach Poly and Arizona State.
The federal government’s fifth National Climate Assessment, released Tuesday, details how climate change is effecting every corner of the country.
Shop Mario Badescu, Laneige, OPI and more.
F1 fans, get ready ... to watch golf.
Amazon has entered into a partnership with Snap to allow users to buy its products directly from ads on the social app, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. The Amazon ads on Snapchat will display real-time pricing, delivery estimates, product details and Prime eligibility, the e-commerce giant told TechCrunch. Customers can choose to link their Snapchat account to their Amazon account through a one-time set-up.
U.S. Soccer confirmed Tuesday that Hayes, the longtime boss at Chelsea, will become “the highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world” when she takes charge of the USWNT in May.
Comfort and style come together in these so-cozy gems — and they're so affordable.
Shop the most incredible deals of the year at Amazon, Walmart and all the other usual suspects.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
How has luck played into the success and disappointment of WRs this fantasy season? Scott Pianowski takes a closer look.
Home Depot customers are still straying away from bigger ticket items.
The chair of the FDIC told a Senate committee Tuesday that he was 'personally disturbed' by a report of sexual harassment and a toxic culture at the regulatory agency.
You'll find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from marked-down Lego advent calendars to a Keurig that's 50% off.
Staples are still expensive, but a growing list of stuff is getting cheaper.
We've picked the best meal kit delivery service for every taste and budget.
A machine learning-based weather prediction program called “GraphCast” can outperform traditional weather pattern prediction technologies at a 90% verification rate.
Top officials from the Fed and FDIC are expected Tuesday to defend one of the most sweeping overhauls of bank regulation since the 2008 financial crisis.