Scammer snatches woman’s purse in Framingham parking lot, police say

Authorities are investigating an alleged scam that occurred in a home décor store parking lot Wednesday morning.

A woman getting into her car at the HomeGoods on Cochituate Road was approached by an unidentified man who said there was something wrong with her tire, according to Framingham Police. As she got out of her car to check, officials say a second party may have stolen her purse.

The suspect who initially approached the victim is described as a Caucasian man with gray hair wearing khaki shorts and a summer print t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident or who has encountered similar suspicious activity is encouraged to call Framingham Police.

