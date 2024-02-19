Scammer threatens to publish nude photos of 13-year-old Columbia County boy

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a sextortion incident after a scammer tried to extort a 13-year-old Evans boy on Instagram, threatening to publish nude photos of him.

The child sent nude photos of himself to an Instagram account on Sunday and was told that if he didn't pay $100 the recipient would send the pictures to his social media followers, according to an incident report.

The child told his mother about the threat and she spoke with the owner of the account on the phone, according to the report. The person used a deep voice synthesizer when speaking with the victim's mother and hung up after cursing at her.

The scammers never told the boy how to pay them to not to publish the photos, according to the report.

What is sextortion

Sextortion crimes have been on the rise in Columbia County over recent years.

Scammers target teens by posting as as other teens and sharing nude photos. They then ask for photos in return and threaten to share the photos with the child's followers if payment is not received.

In 2023, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than 12,500 reports of teens experiencing sextortion online, according to a report from The Washington Post.

How parents can keep children safe

Parents can do a number of things to help their children avoid being victimized, including:

Educate children on sextortion and encourage them not to send explicit photos to anyone they do not know online;

Monitoring children's social media accounts, specifically direct messages; and,

Monitoring children's payment applications, including CashApp and Venmo.

Anyone with concerns that their child was a victim of this type of scam should contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or report it to https://tips.FBI.gov.

