Scammer with ties to Thurston County arrested in Bellevue, Sheriff’s Office says

A scammer with ties to Thurston County was arrested this week in Bellevue, the Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The 42-year-old man was booked on suspicion of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal impersonation, according to Thurston County Jail information. He was set to appear in Superior Court on Friday.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office became involved Wednesday after it received a report from an area resident who had been scammed out of more than $300,000, according to the announcement.

Detectives learned the suspect/suspects had previously called the victim pretending to be a federal agent with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The suspect said drugs and money had been intercepted with the victim’s name on it, and that the issue needed to be addressed by making a payment.

The victim believed the caller to be authentic because they used specific details, including government website information. In addition, the suspect had come to the person’s house to pick up money to “safeguard” it, according to the news release.

On Thursday, the suspect arranged to pick up more money from the victim.

Instead, Sheriff’s Office detectives, the Thurston County Narcotics Taskforce and the FBI participated in the dropoff. The suspect was contacted at a hotel in Bellevue where he was arrested and taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that no government agency would ask or demand money over the phone, cell phone apps or any other informal communication.

“When in doubt, research it, research the agencies yourself, and do not use provided websites,” the release says. “Even with research, criminals can use actual phone numbers and names of government officials. If you remain unsure, contact local law enforcement.”

The Sheriff’s Office, which described the incident as part of a “large-scale, national fraud/theft scheme” is still being investigated.

If you’ve fallen victim to this fraud scheme, please contact the Sheriff’s Office via dispatch at 360-704-2740, or email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.