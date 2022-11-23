Scammers allegedly take $38K from woman

Nov. 23—A Brunswick woman thought her wildest dreams had been answered when she received a call over the weekend from a man claiming to be a Canadian preacher, according to city police.

The smooth-talking pastor was happy to inform the woman that she had just won a grand prize of, get this, $10 million.

There was just the minor detail of providing him with her personal banking information, and the money would be sent to her account pronto.

So, how did it work out?

"It's your typical scam," said Brunswick Police Lt. Jose Galdamez, commander of the department's investigation division.

Instead of becoming Brunswick's newest multi-millionaire, the woman's gullibility put more than $38,000 into the hands of a fast-talking swindler, police said.

It is unclear whether the woman or a financial institution is left holding the bag, but once again flimflammers passed off a lie that was too good to be true, Galdamez said.

While most folks scoff at the notion of falling for such a ruse, the lure of easy piles of cash tempt far too many people into becoming victims, he said.

"Most of these scams succeed," Galdamez said. "I hate to put it that way, but yeah, they do. They think they're going to get a lot of money, so they fall for it."

The woman reported being scammed to police on the night shift Saturday.

"Complainant received a scam call saying she won 10 million dollars," police reported. "Complainant gave out bank info and funds were taken out of her account in excess of $38,000."

A summary police report indicates the scammers also managed to obtain checkbooks in her name.

Since initially reporting the incident, the woman has been less than cooperative with investigators, Galdamez said.

"From what little we've gathered, a preacher from Canada called saying you have won this much money," he said. "And that's how they got her bank information. He said she would need to pay taxes on the prize and they would need the bank information to deposit the money afterward."

The woman did not have anywhere near the amount that was stolen, Galdamez said. It is unclear how the financial institutions that were victimized handle such losses, but the woman ultimately could be held responsible, he said.

"I can't tell you whose lost money that is going to end up being," Galdamez said. "In the long run, the money was never there. Somebody ends up losing that money."

Be wise. If a stranger reaches out with news of a big money windfall, it is almost certainly just a lot of hot air, Galdamez said. And if this bearer of good news then asks for banking or personal information, it is without question a scam, he said.

A person should never, ever, under any circumstances, give out such information over the phone, email, in person or otherwise.

"You just don't provide personal or banking information to anybody who contacts you over the phone — no matter how good of a story they're telling you," Galdamez said. "Somebody always ends up losing."