Scammers to get ‘Asbos’ that stop them socialising under anti-fraud plans

Scammers are to be given Asbo-style orders to stop them socialising under a fraud crackdown announced by Suella Braverman.

The Home Secretary is proposing to expand the use of serious crime prevention orders (SCPOs) against scammers where investigators believe there are “reasonable grounds” they will defraud victims. They could be used against suspected criminals even if they have not been convicted of fraud.

It would enable judges and magistrates to place draconian restrictions on their lives including who they associate or communicate with, their travel in the UK or abroad, use of mobile phones or bank accounts and working arrangements. Anyone who breached an order would face up to five years in jail.

“We are proposing to make SCPOs more accessible and easier to impose, giving law enforcement more tools to restrict the activities of serious and organised criminals including fraudsters,” said the Home Office’s new strategy.

Ministers are also considering “fraud-specific” orders as part of an independent review into expanding the civil powers that investigators could use to disrupt the lives of known scammers.

In addition, the Government is proposing new powers that would enable police investigators to “seize control and require the takedown” of suspected fraudsters’ websites including domain names and IP addresses.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Tom Tugendhat, the Minister of State for Security, said it was part of a strategy to deter and block scams in an attempt to reduce the incidence of fraud, which accounts for 41 per cent of all crime and costs at least £7 billion a year. In the year to December 2022, one in 15 adults were victims of scams.

“There’s a whole series of areas where what we’re looking to do is basically deter, because it is much better not to have an incidence of fraud than to have one that then has to be investigated,” he said.

“What I’m trying to do is to reduce the incidence of fraud in the UK and bring it down by 10 per cent over 2024. Now, part of that has to do with prosecution rates, but actually most of it has to do with blocking the avenues to fraud currently available to the scammer, the spoofing, and many other areas.”

The strategy, published on Wednesday, revealed that for every 1,000 estimated frauds, there was just one successful prosecution.

Ministers are creating a new national and regional fraud squad of 500 police officers that will be fully operational by 2025, but Mr Tugendhat said they also proposed greater use of magistrates for prosecutions with an extra 2,000 justices of the peace to be recruited over 2024.

“Prosecution does matter. That’s why we’re opening a new court in the City of London to bring 550 more cases to trial per year and we’re looking to hire 1,000 new Crown Court judges,” he said.

It comes as a series of new reports show two-thirds of the most common frauds are now originating from social media platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp.

An analysis by Revolut, a tech firm offering financial services, found 63.9 per cent of all authorised push payment fraud, where victims are tricked into making big payments, was accounted for by six of the major social media platforms.

Ministers have rejected calls to force the companies to pay compensation to victims on their sites – or to introduce a levy to cover the costs.

But Mr Tugendhat said they would be held to account by facing fines of up to 10 per cent of their global turnover under the proposed Online Safety Bill if they failed to prevent scams on their platforms.

“We will have a league table so you know who the best and worst are [for fraud],” he said. “So I very much hope that companies like Meta and others will be looking at these statistics and bringing down the levels of fraud and the ability to scam over their platforms.”

The Prime Minister, on a visit in Buckinghamshire to promote the Government’s new fraud strategy, said that he had received fake delivery messages before.

He did not say when this occurred, but told broadcasters he had not fallen for it, “largely because I don’t have time now to answer my phone.”

