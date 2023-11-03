Scammers call Athens residents; one falls for it, but one won't bend

Over a two-day period last week, one man fell for a scheme where a caller posed as a Clarke County sheriff’s deputy demanding money while another victim avoided being the mark.

These crimes were detailed in Athens-Clarke police reports that showed a 46-year-old man sent the caller $1,785 to bond his wife out of jail.

The man’s wife was actually in jail, so at the scammer's instructions, he sent $1,000 through Wells Fargo and the remainder in gift cards he purchased at Walmart.

But another victim the next day wasn’t such an easy target for whomever called her.

“I think I asked too many questions,” Meagan Porter of Athens said Thursday when contacted about the Oct. 25 incident.

The caller identified himself as Lt. Butler and he had a warrant for her arrest due to missing jury duty. He provided an actual case number and instructed her to go to Walmart to wire the $1,800, she said.

Porter said she asked for his full name and badge number.

The man was convincing, she said. But she also had a suspicious side.

“It’s weird for them to say send the money at Walmart. That’s one thing,” she said.

Another is when she mentioned she was near Alps Road. He didn’t know where that was.

“He’s from Athens and didn’t know Alps Road,” she said about another red flag.

When he kept demanding the money at the threat of being arrested, Porter said she told him, “You’ll just have to throw me in jail.”

The man then hung up.

Porter called the sheriff’s office and learned they did not have a Lt. Butler and there were no outstanding warrants in her name.

But she did call a number he provided.

“I left a message telling him, 'I am on to you. You’re a scammer and I’ve made a police report,'” she said.

However, one worrisome thing is that the man knew information about her from a previous jury duty summons.

“He can access information because he knows stuff,” she warned.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Scammers call Athens residents: one is hooked, the other too slick