Scammers calling people in Westmoreland County, impersonating a deputy sheriff

A scammer is making false calls to Westmoreland County residents and pretending to be a deputy sheriff.

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department said the caller will use the name of actual deputies when they identify themself.

The person on the phone is saying that the caller signed a subpoena to testify for a case with Judge Stewart and then tells them there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer will typically then ask for money.

Police believe the scammer is using an app to make the caller ID show up as the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department’s main office phone number. That phone number is 724-830-3822.

Authorities say this is a scam. They will never ask permission for payment over the phone.

Police encourage residents to avoid giving out debit, credit, or even gift card information over the phone.

Anyone who receives a call from the Sheriff’s Office is asked to call their main line (724-830-3822) to verify if is a real situation.

