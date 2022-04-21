Scammers falsely claiming to represent Dover church seeking Apple gift cards

Dover police took two reports of attempted fraud on Wednesday from people who were contacted by solicitors falsely claiming to represent St. John's United Church of Christ in that city.

The scammers said they needed Apple gift cards for a prayer shut-in, according to the police call record. One man said they wanted him to take pictures of the cards. He called the church to confirm that it was not behind the request.

A Snapper riding mower from the 1970s was reported on Thursday morning to have been stolen from the 200 block of St. Clair Avenue SE, New Philadelphia, according to police.

Three catalytic converters and a drum of copper were reported to have been taken from a storage unit Wednesday in the 200 block of Second Street NE, New Philadelphia.

An employee at the Country Club Retirement Campus, 860 E. Iron Ave., Dover, hit another worker after they argued at midday Wednesday, according to police.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Scammers falsely claim to seek Apple gift cards on behalf of church