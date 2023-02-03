Scammers impersonating Indiana County sheriff’s deputies

The Indiana County district attorney is warning people about a new scam involving people impersonating police officers.

Officials say someone is calling people and claiming they are a deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office. They reportedly ask their victims for money to “settle a warrant.”

The majority of the calls are being made to Allegheny County residents.

The district attorney’s office issued a reminder saying police officers do not accept monetary payments to settle warrants, courts do not accept gift cards as payments and that warrants can only be satisfied if the wanted person is arrested and brought to court.

Anyone who gets a call like this is asked to contact Indiana County detectives by calling 724-471-7777 or emailing dadetectives@indianacountypa.gov.

