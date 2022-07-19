Scammers posing as MLGW and threatening to cut off utilities, BBB says

Air condition is a precious commodity during the sweltering Mid-South summer and scammers are looking to take advantage of that fact in Memphis, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

“You’re kinda tempted because you might be gullible enough to see, ‘Is it real?’” said Thomas Clark, a 67-year-old who was paying his utility bill on Monday evening.

The BBB said that 37 people reported being targeted by scammers pretending to be Memphis, Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) just last week, between July 10-16.

“It’s nothing new,” admitted Daniel Irwin, a spokesman for the BB. “We see it every year, but 37 reports in a week is more than we’ve ever seen.”

Sadly, the BBB said that 22 of those people, all seniors, fell for that hoax and paid the scammers out of fear of having their utilities cut off.

“We older people, we are kinda suspicious,” Clark admitted.

The scam starts when someone calls, pretending to be with MLGW, and says that your account is delinquent and your utilities will be cut off if you don’t pay within the next 30 minutes.

The scammers will ask for your credit or debit information over the phone or demand that you purchase a gift card and call them back with the card information, according to the BBB.

“You can’t pay bills with a gift card,” Irwin warned. “You can’t pay bills with BitCoin yet. You can’t pay bills with CashApp. That’s not a legitimate payment.”

A phone call like that could seem scary, but it’s important to remember that MLGW will never call and demand immediate payment for overdue accounts or direct customers to make payments through a specific method, the BBB said.

Even if your business receives a call like this, it is a scam. The BBB said that these scammers will call businesses with the same ruse, usually during the busiest time of the day when customers are in the store or restaurant.

Unfortunately, according to the BBB, this hoax is nothing new and the Better Business Bureau always sees an uptick in this type of scam during the summer or when extreme weather is forecasted. The scam also isn’t unique to MLGW, the BBB said, as scammers will impersonate utility companies all over the country.

Story continues

Regardless of who the caller is claiming to be, the BBB said you should always be suspicious if you receive a call from someone demanding immediate payment for any reason, especially if they ask for payment in Bitcoin or via gift card.

The BBB also warns to never give out your personal or financial information to unsolicited callers and to immediately hang up on any such callers. If you’re concerned with the status of your MLGW account, contact Memphis, Light, Gas & Water directly.

If you’ve experienced this type of scam, the BBB wants you to share those details with them. You can report such scams by clicking here.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: