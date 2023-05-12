Scammers pretending to be officers are trying to trick you, Brookhaven police warn

Brookhaven police are warning neighbors that if you think you got a call from them saying you owe money, you didn’t.

They say several residents called them saying they were victims of an attempted scam earlier this week. Luckily, they caught on and did not give the scammers any money.

On Wednesday, they were called to a woman’s home who says she received a voicemail from Brookhaven police asking her to call back to a different number.

She says the man identified himself as a police lieutenant and told her that she had two outstanding citations for which she did not appear in court. They said she needed to pay $10,000 to clear up the citations.

The woman was ultimately scammed out of $4,000.

Investigators say the scammers are using an app to make the call seem like it’s coming from the police department.

Police say they will never call you and demand payment for outstanding citations or warrants.

Anyone who receives a similar call should call police.

