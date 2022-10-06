Scammers pretending to be sheriff deputies calling about fines, scam hits Washington County

Scammers in Washington County have been pretending to be sheriff deputies and calling victims about jury duty fines.

The scammers have been naming judges who work at the court house and people are falling for it.

Victims will be contacted and told they need to pay a fine for jury duty.

Law enforcement workers say the scam is nationwide.

“We’ve been receiving calls at our office in regard to the jury scam,” said Elizabeth Davidson a sheriff’s deputy.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said they handle court-related issues but will never ask anyone for their financial information over a call.

The scam seems to be targeting elderly citizens. A Washington County couple in their 70′s said they had their banking information stolen.

Police say to give loved ones a heads up on the scam and say anyone who gets a suspicious call should just hang up.

