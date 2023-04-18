Scammers stole thousands of dollars from 2 St. Clair County residents. Here’s what happened

Scammers, in two separate incidents, tricked an 82-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man into giving them more than $16,000, claiming their grandsons needed the money for bail to get out of jail, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Both victims lived in unincorporated parts of Belleville.

Sheriff’s Sgt. James C. Hendricks said Tuesday the first incident of fraud happened at a home on Ross Lane on April 12.

A woman told the responding deputy that someone pretending to be her grandson called her, saying he had been in a vehicle accident, was in jail and needed bail money, Hendricks said. The caller also said she needed to write a letter to the state’s attorney and the judge for her grandson to be released.

A woman falsely identifying herself as a member of law enforcement later came to the Ross Lane home and collected $3,500 from the victim.

Hendricks described the suspect as a black female, about 35 years old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She had short, bleached hair or a wig and spoke with a foreign accent.

Second incident happened 2 days later

The second person was defrauded out of his money using the same tactic, Hendricks said. This incident happened April 14 at a home on Bluegrass Lane.

Hendricks said in this case, the 84-year-old victim told the responding officer basically the same story as the 82-year-old, with slight variations.

The man said he received a call from someone who identified himself as his grandson. The caller said he was involved in a vehicle crash and needed $9,500 for an attorney. A short time later, the person called again and said he needed more money because he refused to take a breathalyzer.

Later, the victim gave the scammer $13,000 when he showed up at the Bluegrass Lane home, fraudulently posing as a member of law enforcement, Hendricks said.

The suspect in this incident is described as a dark-complected male (Hispanic or Arabic) and about 40 years old. He was driving a white GMC Acadia, Hendricks said.

Authorities believe both cases were connected because of the similarities in the crimes.

“In both incidents, the victims learned both calls were fraudulent after the suspects already took their money and had gained access to their residences,” Hendricks said. “We would like to remind everyone that no police department will ever call someone and request bond or payment over the phone.”

Hendricks said people should be aware that law enforcement does not come out to homes to take payments in person.

Hendricks said older people seem to be the target for these scams.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Investigator Gary Brewer at 618-825-5779 or Investigator Dane Brueggeman at 618-825-5716.