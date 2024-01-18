Scammers target area fire department through social media

An area fire department has issued a warning about a scam targeting people on social media.

>>3 in custody after police presence on US-35 in Dayton

The Washington Township Fire Department says someone is tagging people on social media claiming to sell the department’s merchandise.

The department wrote on social media Wednesday that they don’t sell people t-shirts or sweatshirts.

“If you see or get tagged on social media by someone selling our merchandise, it is not us in any way, nor do we receive any support for the sales,” they said on its Facebook page.

The department concluded by encouraging everyone to, “Stay safe and stay warm,” during these very cold temperatures.



