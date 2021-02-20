Scammers are targeting Texans as winter storm leaves many without power, feds warn

Sarah Al-Arshani
winter storm texas snow
Ice and snow blanketing roads in Odessa, Texas, on February 15, 2021. Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP

  • Federal authorities are warning Texans of increased scam efforts after a devastating winter storm.

  • Some scammers are already posing as representatives from electricity companies.

  • Many residents lost power and others have suffered property damage from the storm.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas warned residents to be on the lookout for scams as the state deals with an unprecedented winter storm that has left many with property damage and no electricity.

"Fraudsters often appear from nowhere to take advantage of natural disasters, which is what occurred in the early days of the pandemic. Now, we are concerned that weary homeowners will fall prey to unsolicited calls regarding insurance claims, home warranties, or bogus government grants" acting US Attorney Nicholas Ganjei said. "If you did not solicit the call, hang up."

On Wednesday, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas warned residents about a scam circulating on social media that asked customers to text their private account numbers.

"Don't do it! We don't need any of your info to get your power back on - we are working as fast as we possibly can," ERCOT said in a tweet.

Local outlet WFAA reported that there have been several scam calls of people posing as representatives of electricity companies to get personal information.

Anthea Stroman of Arlington, Texas told the outlet that she got a call from someone claiming to be from TXU Energy who said her power would be shut off in half an hour because of an unpaid bill. Stroman said she was told to call a number to make a payment, but the person on the other end of that line would not tell her what company he worked for.

"He was being very snarky," Stroman said. "It was as if he was reprimanding me. He said, 'You know who you are calling. You know what you need to do.' I used a few choice words at that moment before I hung up."

The Federal Trade Commission reported that in 2020 they received 500,000 reports of impostor scams. These types of scams happen when a fraudster pretends to be someone else or to be affiliated with a business or government agency. It's one of the most common types of fraud.

Imposter scams resulted in almost $1.2 billion of losses last year.

Insider previously reported on the winter storms that have pummeled the Texas energy grid and forced shutoffs to heat and power. As of Friday morning, about 193,000 customers were still without power, but power has been restored to the majority of the over 3 million Texas residents whose power went out earlier in the week.

AccuWeather reported that damages from the storm in and around Texas could be close to $50 billion. The estimate encompasses lost wages, damages to businesses and homes, and cleanup costs across the region.

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at salarshani@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: Mailchimp CEO says 'we have work to do' on pay equity after company denies bias allegations

    CEO Ben Chestnut told employees Friday that Mailchimp hadn't made enough progress, just a day after Mailchimp said its pay equity study found no bias.

  • Donald Trump Jr hits out ‘Democrat governor’ of Texas... who is actually Republican

    Texas last had a Democrat governor more than 25 years ago

  • US Weather: Satellite images show record-breaking 73% of country covered in snow

    Dramatic satellite images show more than 70% of the US covered in snow following massive storms

  • How to Help Texans Through These Winter Storms

    Snow has blanketed much of the South, leaving many of our Texas neighbors without power, heat, water and other essentials.

  • Californians urged to conserve energy to fight Texas storm blackouts

    Still, because of Texas’s unique energy system, most of the state isn’t connected to grids in the rest of the country

  • US rejoins Paris accord: Biden's first act sets tone for ambitious approach

    Re-joining the Paris climate pact is a symbolic and practical first step for the Biden White House.

  • Huawei is reportedly working on pig-farming AI, as US sanctions continue to hit smartphone sales

    Chinese tech giant Huawei is reportedly working on new artificial intelligence technology for pig farmers as US sanctions hit its smartphone business

  • Tech stocks weigh on Wall Street

    Stocks on Wall Street closed lower on Thursday after worst-than-expected report on jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market and a decline in tech stocks, such as Apple and Facebook, weighed the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq with Facebook shares dropping 1.5% as Wall Street assessed the wider ramifications of its move to block all news content in Australia. The Dow and the S&P both closed down about 0.40%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.Progress in the vaccination rollout plus strong earnings and hopes of a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package had helped U.S. stock indexes again hit record highs earlier in the week. But after a months-long rally, Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz analyst Terence Gabriel says the market could now be at a turning point."The conditions are there in terms of overly bullish sentiment, a lot of complacency, very overheated internal measures and market momentum measures. So, the conditions are there for the market to be at an important turning point. So certainly, we have to watch the way any kind of decline starts to develop in terms of how broad it is."Meanwhile, retail giant Walmart slid 6.5% after missing quarterly profit estimates and forecasting a slowdown in sales and profits for the year. Thursday's action on Wall Street came as the heads of online broker Robinhood, and hedge funds were being grilled by lawmakers in Washington over the GameStop saga, which saw retail investors drive up the video-game company's stock, hitting hedge funds who had been betting against the company.

  • Photo of Domino's workers in Texas goes viral: 'Serving you during this crisis'

    The poster, a Domino's employee, called out rude customers who berated staff working during the icy weather in Texas.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had secret tapes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, reporter claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret recordings of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a CBS News producer has claimed in a new book. The British socialite, who is awaiting trial on charges of procuring girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s, was reportedly duped by journalist Ira Rosen into confirming that the sex offender had taped his famous friends. Reports that Epstein had planted secret recording devices in his homes and - it was rumoured - had potentially incriminating tapes of his many powerful associates have circulated for years but have never been verified. Mr Rosen, an award-winning producer, said he spoke with Ms Maxwell ahead of the 2016 presidential election and, acting on a "hunch" that recordings existed, duped the socialite into apparently confirming his theory. In his memoir, Mr Rosen writes that he told Ms Maxwell: "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone."

  • Ted Cruz: Clinton hits out at senator for leaving dog as Biden to declare Texas a ‘national disaster’

    Follow latest updates on Texas storm

  • Biden Tells Allies 'America Is Back,' but Macron and Merkel Push Back

    President Joe Biden used his first public encounter with America’s European allies to describe a new struggle between the West and the forces of autocracy, declaring that “America is back” while acknowledging that the past four years had taken a toll on its power and influence. His message stressing the importance of reinvigorating alliances and recommitting to defending Europe was predictably well received at a session of the Munich Security Conference that Biden addressed from the White House. But there was also pushback, notably from the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who in his address made an impassioned defense of his concept of “strategic autonomy” from the United States, making the case that Europe can no longer be overly dependent on the United States as it focuses more of its attention on Asia, especially China. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And even Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany, who is leaving office within the year, tempered her praise for Biden’s decision to cancel plans for a withdrawal of 12,000 U.S. troops from the country with a warning that “our interests will not always converge.” It appeared to be a reference to Germany’s ambivalence about confronting China — a major market for its automobiles and other high-end German products — and to the continuing battle with the United States over the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Russia. But all three leaders seemed to recognize that their first virtual encounter was a moment to celebrate the end of the era of “America First,” and for Macron and Merkel to welcome back Biden, a politician whom they knew well from his years as a senator and vice president. And Biden used the moment to warn about the need for a common strategy in pushing back at an Internet-fueled narrative, promoted by both Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China, that the chaos surrounding the American election was another sign of democratic weakness and decline. “We must demonstrate that democracies can still deliver for our people in this changed world,” Biden said, adding, “We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of history.” For the president, a regular visitor to the conference even as a private citizen after serving as vice president, the address was something of a homecoming. The session was crunched down to a video meeting by Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain, this year’s host, and the European leaders decided to do the same for a brief, closed meeting of the Group of 7 allies that Biden also participated in. The next in-person summit meeting is still planned for Britain this summer, pandemic permitting. Biden never named his predecessor, Donald Trump, in his remarks, but framed them around wiping out the traces of Trumpism in the United States’ approach to the world. He celebrated its return to the Paris climate agreement, which took effect just before the meeting, and a new initiative, announced Thursday night, to join Britain, France and Germany in engaging Iran diplomatically in an effort to restore the 2015 nuclear agreement that Trump exited. But rather than detail an agenda, Biden tried to recall the first principles that led to the Atlantic alliance and the creation of NATO in 1949, near the beginning of the Cold War. “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident,” the president said. “We have to defend it. Strengthen it. Renew it.” In a deliberate contrast to Trump, who talked about withdrawing from NATO and famously declined on several occasions to acknowledge the United States’ responsibilities under Article V of the alliance’s charter to come to the aid of members under attack, Biden cast the United States as ready to assume its responsibilities as the linchpin of the alliance. “We will keep the faith” with the obligation, he said, adding that “an attack on one is an attack on all.” But he also pressed Europe to think about challenges in a new way — different from the Cold War, even if the two biggest geostrategic adversaries seem familiar. “We must prepare together for long-term strategic competition with China,” he said, naming “cyberspace, artificial intelligence and biotechnology” as the new territory for competition. And he argued for pushing back against Russia — he called Putin by his last name, with no title attached — mentioning in particular the need to respond to the SolarWinds attack that was aimed at federal and corporate computer networks. “Addressing Russian recklessness and hacking into computer networks in the United States and across Europe and the world has become critical to protect collective security,” Biden said. The president avoided delving in to the difficult question of how to make Russia pay a price without escalating the confrontation. A senior White House cyberofficial told reporters this week that the scope and depth of the Russian intrusion was still under study, and officials are clearly struggling to come up with options to fulfill Biden’s commitment to make Putin pay a price for the attack. But it was the dynamic with Macron, who has made a habit of criticizing the NATO alliance as nearing “brain death” and no longer “pertinent” since the disappearance of the Warsaw Pact, that captured attention. Macron wants NATO to act as more of a political body, a place where European members have equivalent status to the United States and are less subject to the American tendency to dominate decision-making. A Europe better able to defend itself, and more autonomous, would make NATO “even stronger than before,” Macron insisted. He said Europe should be “much more in charge of its own security,” increasing its commitments to spending on defense to “rebalance” the trans-Atlantic relationship. That is not a widely shared view among the many European states that do not want to spend the money required, and the nations of Central and Eastern Europe are unwilling to trust their security to anyone but the United States. Macron also urged that the renovation of NATO’s security abilities should involve “a dialogue with Russia.” NATO has always claimed that it is open to better relations with Moscow, but that Russia is not interested, especially as long as international sanctions remain after its seizure of Crimea from Ukraine about seven years ago. But Macron, speaking in English to answer a question, also argued that Europe could not count on the United States as much as it had in past decades. “We must take more of the burden of our own protection,” he said. In practice, it will take many years for Europe to build up a defense arm that would make it more self-reliant. But Macron is determined to start now, just as he is determined to increase the European Union’s technological capacities so that it can become less dependent on American and Chinese supply chains. Biden, in contrast, wants to deepen those supply chains — of both hardware and software — among like-minded Western allies in an effort to lessen Chinese influence. He is preparing to propose a new joint project for European and American technology companies in areas like semiconductors and the kinds of software that Russia exploited in the SolarWinds hacking. It was Merkel who dwelled on the complexities of dealing with China, given its dual role as competitor and necessary partner for the West. “In recent years, China has gained global clout, and as trans-Atlantic partners and democracies, we must do something to counter this,” Merkel said. “Russia continually entangles European Union members in hybrid conflicts,” she said. “Consequently, it is important that we come up with a trans-Atlantic agenda toward Russia that makes cooperative offers on the one hand, but on the other very clearly names the differences.” While Biden announced he would make good on an American promise to donate $4 billion to the campaign to expedite the manufacturing and distribution of coronavirus vaccines around the world — a move approved last year by a Democratic-led House and a Republican led-Senate — there were clear differences in approach during the meeting. Underscoring the importance that the European Union accords to Africa, Macron called on Western nations to supply 13 million vaccine doses to African governments “as soon as possible” to protect health workers. He warned that if the alliance failed to do this, “our African friends will be pressured by their populations, and rightly so, to buy doses from the Chinese, the Russians or directly from laboratories.” Vaccine donations would reflect “a common will to advance and share the same values,” Macron said. Otherwise, “the power of the West, of Europeans and Americans, will be only a concept, and not a reality.” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, on Friday also urged countries and drugmakers to help speed up the manufacturing and distribution of vaccines across the globe, warning that the world could be “back at Square 1” if some countries went ahead with their vaccination campaigns and left others behind. “Vaccine equity is not just the right thing to do, it’s also the smartest to do,” Tedros said to the Munich conference. He argued that the longer it would take to vaccinate populations in every country, the longer the pandemic would remain out of control. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • As Texas deep freeze subsides, some households now face electricity bills as high as $10,000

    “The last thing an awful lot of people need right now is a higher electric bill — and that’s unfortunately something a lot of people will get stuck with."

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a 'full investigation' of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes

    Cuomo's administration is under scrutiny after his top aide said it deliberately withheld information about COVID-19 nursing-home deaths in the state.

  • US Marines investigate viral TikTok of female Marine calling out Corps handling of sexual assault

    II Marine Expeditionary Force says Marine in the video is ‘safe’

  • Donald Trump Jr hits out ‘Democrat governor’ of Texas... who is actually Republican

    Texas last had a Democrat governor more than 25 years ago

  • Yes, we messed up on electricity. But the Texas way of governing is far from broken.

    There’s plenty to improve on, but if it’s as bad as leftists suggest, why do so many people want to come here?

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • Australian politicians blast Facebook for blocking news sites

    The move was swiftly criticized by news producers, politicians and human rights advocates, particularly as it became clear that official health pages, emergency safety warnings and welfare networks had all been scrubbed from the site along with news."Facebook was wrong, Facebook's actions were unnecessary, they were heavy-handed, and they will damage its reputation here in Australia," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told a televised news conference.Frydenberg said Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg gave no warning of the news shutdown when the pair spoke over the weekend about looming laws that will force both Facebook and search engine giant Google to pay local publishers for content.The two men had a subsequent conversation on Thursday morning which was "constructive," Frydenberg said, adding they discussed what he called "differing interpretations" about how the new Media Bargaining Code would work.

  • Trump complained that he was served a smaller steak than a dining companion at his DC hotel restaurant: report

    Melania Trump once rejected a $64 plate of Dover sole because it was topped with chives and parsley, the chef told The Washingtonian.