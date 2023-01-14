New year, new scams. Here are the best ways to protect yourself from losing your money

When you think of new year resolutions, you may picture exercise, weight loss or financial goals. It is equally important however to protect yourself and your loved ones from identity theft and money loss to scams. Consumers lost almost $6 billion to consumer fraud in 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

At the Better Business Bureau, we looked at the rip-offs from the last year to compile tips on how to be vigilant and start the year strong. There are many preventive measures to take to reduce your risk of scams and make your economic situation more secure. It does take time, but it’s worth it.

I resolve to always research companies before I do business with them and a great place to start is by reading ratings and customer reviews at BBB.org. This applies to any company offline, online or at my door. When shopping online, or if asked to make a payment online, ask: Is this a person or business I know and trust? Do they have a working customer service number? Where is the company physically located? Would I be making payments through a secure server (https://....com)? Have I checked to see if others have complained? I resolve to watch out for impostors and always check directly with any agency from which I am getting a rushed phone call or a demand for money or personal information. Impostor scams continue to sweep the country, imitating government agencies like the IRS, Social Security, and many well-known private companies and utilities. It is important to know that caller ID can be easily manipulated. Never send money or give out personal information before you look up the company and contact them directly. Utility companies and government agencies will never call you to threaten you or demand immediate payment. I resolve never to send money in unconventional forms. Anyone demanding payment by wire, money transfer apps, debit cards, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or other non-conventional means is a major red flag that you are dealing with a scammer. Money sent to strangers in this way is untraceable; once it is sent, there's no getting it back. Scammers will try to trick you into panicking so before making a move, think the situation through. Always use a credit card, as that is your safest payment method—even over a debit card. Be careful of the romance scam. This is a major scam of the heart, and fraudsters set up fake profiles and have a myriad of reasons to not be able to meet in person. They string victims along with sad excuses, so you will keep sending them money. I resolve to be cautious with texts, email and phone calls. Be wary of unsolicited emails from a person or a company. Remember, scammers can make emails look like they are from a legitimate business, government agency, or reputable organization. Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails and texts. Never answer an unknown phone call. Let it go to voicemail so you can research the number or message.

Story continues

While we don’t have the national figures on scam victims for 2022 yet, Scambusters predicts scams targeting consumers will hit a new record in 2023. The organization puts the projection at one in ten people who will fall victim.

Additionally, they state that in some cases the types of scams will be life changing, with some individuals losing their entire life savings.

Despite the best effort of the BBB, FTC, Attorney General’s Office, and law enforcement agencies the scammers seem always able to stay one step ahead. It’s a certainty, this year, that’s not likely to change.

So, we will continue to track the scams and to the best of our ability keep you informed.

Dennis Horton is director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau, which serves Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson counties among others in northern Illinois.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: New year, new scams. How to protect yourself from losing your money