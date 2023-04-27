Scams demanding payment for phantom goods soar to 450,000 a year

Scams demanding payment for goods that never materialise, such as parcels purportedly being held at the Post Office, are increasing - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

More than 450,000 scams demanding payment for goods that never materialise, such as parcels purportedly being held at the Post Office, have been reported.

The number of scams has risen by 654 per cent over the past three years, according to police data revealed by the Office for National Statistics.

There were 454,000 such offences in the year to last December, compared with 60,000 in the year to March 2020.

Experts attributed the rise to sophisticated criminal gangs taking advantage of customers’ online shopping habits, with the trend continuing from the Covid pandemic.

Overall, police-recorded fraud increased by 25 per cent to 1.1 million offences in the year ending last December.

William Christopher, a civil fraud partner at Kingsley Napley, a law firm, said: “Scammers demand an up-front payment for goods or services that never materialise, via fake ads for loans, concert tickets or rental properties, for example, or even targeting victims by text pretending to be a delivery company.

“The reason this type of fraud is rising at such an alarming rate is that fraudsters believe they can get away with it – the criminal justice system just isn’t keeping up.”

It comes ahead of the Government’s new fraud strategy, which will reclassify fraud as a threat to national security, elevating it to the same status as terrorism. Chief constables will be mandated to increase resources and combine capabilities to fight it.

Action Fraud, the central police reporting body for the crime, is being overhauled with a new “super brain” computer system to analyse and “join the dots” on all fraud in the UK.

Burglaries solved dip below four per cent

The data also showed that violent crime has surged by a fifth, to a record 2.1 million offences, as the total number of crimes logged by police hit 6.6 million in a year for the first time. Sexual offences, including rape, were up by 19 per cent to nearly 190,000 – a record high and a 19 per cent increase on 2020.

Story continues

The number of burglaries solved has fallen below four per cent for the first time, while the number of “thefts from a person” – including pickpocketing – has dropped to 0.8 per cent, meaning fewer than one in 100 results in a charge.

Of 192,336 domestic burglaries last year, just 7,507 – 3.9 per cent – resulted in a charge, down from 6.7 per cent in 2014. That represents 456 home burglaries closed every day without an outcome, despite a pledge by the 43 police forces in England and Wales to send an officer to the scene of every break-in.

Earlier this month, The Telegraph revealed that this is compounded by alleged soft justice in the courts, where burglars have been convicted of up to 27 break-ins before being jailed.

‘Public will expect improvement’

Harvey Redgrave, a former Number 10 adviser and chief executive of Crest Advisory, crime consultancy, said: “The public will rightly expect an improvement in the proportion of such crimes being solved and offenders being brought to justice, particularly at a time when the Government is claiming credit for meeting their pledge to recruit more police officers.”

The data show that some forces are solving fewer than one in 50 burglaries, including Gloucestershire (1.6 per cent) and Hampshire (1.8 per cent), followed by Hertfordshire, South Yorkshire and West Mercia (all on 2.3 per cent). At the top was South Wales with 8.9 per cent, followed by Durham on 8.5 per cent and Cambridgeshire 6.9 per cent.

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said: “As thousands of burglars get off scot-free, our communities are being failed and victims are being let down.” Yvette Cooper, Labour’s home affairs spokesman, said the Conservatives “have no grip on law and order”.

However, the Conservatives pointed to separate data from the British crime survey, which records people’s actual experience of crime, which showed overall crime down by 52 per cent, robbery down by 70 per cent, burglary down by 51 per cent and violence down by 41 per cent since 2010.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said: “We continue to make progress to reduce crime overall, recruiting an additional 20,000 police officers, but more still needs to be done to tackle rape and deliver justice for victims. Operation Soteria is critical to transforming rape investigations and ensuring perpetrators see justice.”