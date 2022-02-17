Scams target seniors in Cambria, Indiana counties, police say

Feb. 17—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Scams targeting grandparents continue across Indiana and Cambria counties, state police in Indiana report.

At least 12 people have contacted state police in one week reporting that they were contacted by someone claiming that their grandson or granddaughter was in jail and needed money to post bond, troopers said in a news release on Wednesday.

Most people were aware of scams and called police. Others were not so lucky.

On Tuesday, a 79-year-old woman said she received a phone call from an unknown male who claimed to represent a law firm. The man then told the woman that her grandson was involved in a motor vehicle crash and needed bail money. The victim made arrangements for a "courier" to come to her Indiana home, troopers said.

Later that day, an unknown man arrived and collected $11,500 from the victim before leaving on foot.

The suspect "courier" was described as a thin, white male, about 25 years old, and about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, troopers said. He had dark wavy hair and was wearing a greenish-brown neck gaiter-style face covering.

A similar incident happened in Cambria County on Feb. 2 when an 89-year-old woman lost $23,000 when she gave a "courier" the money for a granddaughter. In that incident, the suspect was a white male, about 30 years old, with longer brown hair and wearing a knit winter hat and a surgical-style face mask.

Residents are advised to verify suspicious phone calls, emails and text messages before providing personal information. When in doubt, call a family member or the police.

Tips for reporting and protecting yourself against scams can be found on the United States Federal Trade Commission website.