Scams - what to watch out for and what to do if you become a victim

Holiday scamming is happening through the U.S. and here is what to know about what to do if you suspect you're being scammed.

According to the FBI Cleveland Field Office, two of the most prevalent holiday scams are non-delivery and non-payment. The organization said through Oct. 15 the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) had more than 40,000 complaints related to non-payment and non-delivery crimes. This is a loss of about $250 million.

The Federal Trade Commission reported this summer that scammers are using AI to enhance family emergency schemes by cloning voices.

"If the caller says to wire money, send cryptocurrency, or buy gift card and give them the card numbers and PINs, those could be signs of a scam," according to the FTC.

Another scam to avoid is gift cards. A scammer may call pretending to be part of a government agency, family member or friend. The Federal Trade Commission advises to focus on the caller's language. If the person says it's urgent, what gift cards to purchase or asks for the gift card numbers and PINs, it may be a scammer.

Avoid shopping through retailers you have never used or heard of

Do not provide personal information if you're doing online surveys for offer vouches or gift cards

If you suspect a phone call from a relative, hang up and call the phone number you have for them

Focus on the language of the caller if you're being asked to get gift cards - any urgency is a red flag

Avoid work-from-home easy money schemes - if it sounds like a dream come true, it's more than likely a scam

Gregory Nelsen, FBI Cleveland special agent in charge, said in a release that criminals have adapted to the way everyone shops and they continue to capitalize on the public's trust.

"They are becoming more creative and offering payment forms such as cash, wire transfer, gift cards, and cryptocurrency," Nelsen said. "Sadly this makes buying - and scamming easy."

People who feel as though they are being scammed should report it immediately to local law enforcement. Victims also also file a complaint through IC3.

