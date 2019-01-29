A Scandal Unfolds: Japan’s Impressive Growth Rates Were a Lie; 40% of Economic Data Faked

Years of growth, trillions in government bonds, and substantial capital sought from outside investors may see a U-Turn in the coming days as Japan’s prized economic policies were found to be reliant on fraudulent data.

As per estimates, over 40 percent of Japan’s 56 economic policies contain errors, casting a shadow on all of the country’s analysis and reports generated over the years.

Faulty Methods

Research methodologies – for all their benefits – suffer from a critical point-of-failure; that of sampling a small set of respondents and basing conclusions on limited, oft-skewed responses. And it seems like an integral division of Japan’s economic policymakers did not catch a drift of this false methodology until recently.

Officials of the country’s Labour Ministry were found to survey only a third of Tokyo’s large businesses – those with 500 employees and more – to collate a data model for detailing all of Japan’s growth. But such firms typically pay the average worker more than the average small or medium-sized enterprise, meaning wage estimates have been remarkably far-off.

