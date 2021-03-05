Scandals reveal Cuomo known by New Yorkers to wider nation

  • FILE — In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pauses as he marks his ballot, at the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco, in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. New York’s attorney general has promised a thorough investigation of allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
  • FILE — In this April 16, 2002 file photo, Andrew Cuomo, right, announces his intention to run for governor of New York, as his mother, Matilda, left, his daughters, in foreground, Mariah, 7, left, Cara, 7, second left, his wife, Kerry Kennedy Cuomo, and daughter Michaela, 4, center, stand at his side in Mineola, N.Y. New York’s attorney general has promised a thorough investigation of allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)
  • FILE — In this 1977 file photo, New York Secretary of State Mario Cuomo, is shown during a press conference with his family. He holds up his son Christopher, 6, as his wife Matilda, and son Andrew, 19, look on, during his run for mayor of New York City. New York’s attorney general has promised a thorough investigation of allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women. (AP Photo, File)
  • FILE — In this Dec. 20, 1996 file photo, Housing Secretary-designate Andrew Cuomo looks on as President Clinton applauds during a news conference in the Old Executive Office Building in Washington, where the president announced Cuomo's, and other selections, for his administration in his second term. Cuomo got his start in politics as his father's aide and campaign manager, before serving as U.S. housing secretary under Bill Clinton and state attorney general. (AP Photo/Denis Paquin File)
  • FILE — In this Oct. 22, 2014 file photo, New York State Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino, left, listens to the response of Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo, during a debate, in Buffalo , N.Y. New York’s attorney general has promised a thorough investigation of allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert, File)
  • FILE — In this March 14, 2016 file photo, Barbara Bartoletti, of the League of Women Voters of New York State, speaks during a news conference, in Albany, N.Y. "He is a bully, and he's everything they say he is," said Barbara Bartoletti of Cuomo, who worked in Albany for four decades as legislative director for the League of Women Voters, a government watchdog often at odds with him. "But as a New Yorker, I'm glad we did have him during the height of the pandemic."(AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
  • FILE - In this June 8, 2020, file photo, Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, speaks during a press briefing at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Kim says Gov. Andrew Cuomo vowed to "destroy" him, during a private phone call for criticizing his handling of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
  • FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017 photo, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, replacing the Tappan Zee Bridge in Tarrytown, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
1 / 8

Cuomo In Crisis

FILE — In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pauses as he marks his ballot, at the Presbyterian Church of Mount Kisco, in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. New York’s attorney general has promised a thorough investigation of allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID KLEPPER
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It was Andrew Cuomo’s Emmy-winning performance: daily televised coronavirus briefings in which the New York governor projected competence and compassion, helping to calm a nervous nation.

Now, the many Americans whose positive impressions of Cuomo were formed during the height of the pandemic are getting a close-up of a very different governor, one accused of underreporting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, sexually harassing female staffers and bullying colleagues.

To New Yorkers who have watched the Democrat for years, however, the allegations are consistent with how Cuomo maintains his tight grip on power. The same forceful, micromanaging, even adversarial style that appeared to serve him well in the pandemic, they say, could lead to his undoing.

“The national audience who looked to him for guidance and comfort in the past year don’t want to see someone they respect fall from grace," said Fordham University political scientist Christina Greer. “But there are a lot of New Yorkers who have known Cuomo and his behavior who are saying it’s time for his comeuppance.”

The three-term governor, 63, said Wednesday that he would not resign, and urged those demanding his departure to await the results of an independent investigation into the harassment allegations, overseen by Democratic state Attorney General Letitia James.

Cuomo apologized for making women uncomfortable but denied touching anyone inappropriately. He said he regularly greets people with a hug and kiss, a habit acquired from his late father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo.

“I understand sensitivities have changed. Behavior has changed,” Cuomo said. “I get it and I’m going to learn from it.”

Former aide Lindsey Boylan, 36, accused Cuomo of persistent harassment, including kissing her without consent and suggesting a game of strip poker aboard his state-owned jet. Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked if she ever had sex with older men and said he was fine dating “anyone above the age of 22.”

A third woman, not employed by the state, told The New York Times that Cuomo put his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her just moments after they met at a 2019 wedding.

Cuomo’s administration is also under federal investigation after it underreported deaths in nursing homes following his decision to open those facilities to recovering COVID-19 patients.

The state, for months, declined to say how many nursing home patients who had died after being transferred to hospitals, even reportedly editing the number out of a report released in July. State health officials say the statistic was withheld because of questions about its accuracy.

Assembly member Ron Kim, a Democrat who blasted Cuomo over those deaths, said Cuomo called and threatened to “destroy” him if he didn’t retract his criticism.

Cuomo has denied saying those words. He's also defended the state's record on nursing home deaths, though he said it should have moved faster to release the data. But the threatening language sounded familiar to Republican Rob Astorino, who challenged Cuomo in 2014.

Cuomo’s campaign obtained, digitally altered and used a family photo of Astorino and his 11-year-old son at a Miami Dolphins football game in an attack ad to question Astorino’s loyalty to New York.

“He has screamed at me, cursed at me, threatened me: It’s a pattern of behavior with him, and it’s the worst-kept secret in New York,” Astorino said. “On a good day, he’s a bully. On a bad day, he’s what we’re seeing now.”

Cuomo refused to even say hello to his 2014 primary opponent, Zephyr Teachout, when she approached him at a parade, later joking he didn't see her. In 2018, a national organization for dwarfs lodged a complaint after Cuomo’s campaign repeatedly mocked his opponent’s height.

Senior aides have adopted Cuomo's abrasive approach, berating journalists and lawmakers who question the administration.

In 2019, when three female lawmakers criticized Cuomo for holding a $25,000-a-couple fundraiser amid state budget negotiations, Cuomo’s spokesperson dismissed them as “ idiots,” adding profanity.

“The irony of this whole thing is: If he’s so tough, then why is his skin so thin?” asked one of those lawmakers, Democratic state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi. Biaggi is among several lawmakers from both parties calling for Cuomo's resignation.

Mario Cuomo 's legacy hangs heavily over the younger Cuomo's career. Andrew Cuomo got his start in politics as his father's aide and campaign manager, before serving as U.S. housing secretary under Bill Clinton and state attorney general. If he wins a fourth term in 2022, he will surpass his father's tenure.

While he started as a centrist, he’s since moved to the left — though many progressive lawmakers still view Cuomo with distrust. The governor, a fan of muscle cars who talks proudly of being a son of Queens, has insisted his job requires toughness.

And his forceful personality has helped him notch an impressive list of victories on same-sex marriage, minimum wage, tax cuts, gun control and a long list of economic development projects.

Infrastructure — big, concrete and tangible — is a particular interest. Cuomo has overseen overhauls of New York City's airports and train stations, subway and rail expansions, and a replacement for the Tappan Zee Bridge, which was named for his father.

His hands-on approach won him plaudits — and a book deal — in the pandemic's early days, when his briefings showcased both his practicality and a more human side, as a father and son worried about his family — augmented by viral appearances on his brother's primetime CNN show as New York bore the deadly brunt of U.S. cases.

“He is a bully, and he's everything they say he is,” said Barbara Bartoletti, who worked in Albany for four decades as legislative director for the League of Women Voters, a government watchdog often at odds with Cuomo. “But as a New Yorker, I'm glad we did have him during the height of the pandemic."

With his pugilistic nature, Cuomo was never likely to resign without a fight, Greer said. Pressure could subside, too, as the investigation drags out.

The diverging fates of two fellow Democrats could prove instructive: While Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam survived his 2019 scandal over old blackface photos — even campaigning, a year later, for the same politicians who initially sought his resignation — U.S. Sen. Al Franken's quick departure in response to his own harassment allegations has since been second-guessed.

“Northam was able to ride it out, while a lot of Democrats think Franken left prematurely,” Greer said. “I don’t think Cuomo goes quietly in the night. I think he just waits, and hopes the storm passes.”

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats under scrutiny after Cuomo scandal

    Senior Democrats are coming under increasing scrutiny in the wake of harrasment allegations against New York's Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo. (March 4)

  • Some Cuomo staffers are 'waking up to the fact that we were in a cult' amid sexual-harassment scandal, according to a new report

    One former aide described Cuomo as a "micromanager to the 100th degree" and said he preferred his events cooled to 67 to 71 degrees.

  • Myanmar’s Digital Insurgents Have Finally Found a Way to Hurt the Junta

    JACK TAYLORThis story was produced in partnership with Coda Story.One month after Myanmar’s military seized power in a bloodless coup and declared a year-long state of emergency, daily protests continue to shake cities and towns across the country. Now, in addition to taking their anger to the streets, an underground movement of pro-democracy activists has unleashed a raft of new digital tools on the armed forces and police.Myanmar’s powerful military has long maintained a tight grip on the country’s finances by investing in a number of lucrative sectors, including mining, tobacco, garment manufacturing and banking.The Feb. 1 power grab, which ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, has highlighted ties to a number of businesses. International and local companies with links to the security forces have come under growing pressure from activists who say the firms are complicit in war crimes committed by the armed forces.A recent Amnesty International investigation found that shareholders in a secretive business conglomerate called Myanma Economic Holdings Limited—which is linked to international businesses such as the Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings and INNO Group, a South Korean property developer—have received payments of up to $18 billion over 20 years.Last week, Kirin Holdings announced it would abandon its partnership with a brewery part-owned by military generals. In a statement, the company said it was “deeply concerned” by the recent actions of the military and would be “taking steps as a matter of urgency to put this termination into effect.”The focus on businesses connected to the military has spurred the release of new mobile apps from activists in Myanmar seeking to weaken the income of the now ruling junta. Last week, the Yangon-based company Genxyz launched an app titled Way Way Nay (Stay Away). It lists 250 companies, including financial institutions, retail concerns, construction firms, media outlets and health and beauty manufacturers with links to the military.Way Way Nay, which is available on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store, has been downloaded 70,000 times since its launch.In an interview, the app’s operations manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he was looking at adding another 450 businesses to the list. “We wanted to be able to show ordinary people in Myanmar how the military is linked with all aspects of daily life. We thought an app would be a good way to remind people what to boycott when they are shopping for products or services.”The military’s efforts to quell Myanmar’s largest pro-democracy protests in more than a decade have led to increasingly repressive crackdowns in the past month. According to human rights groups, more than 50 people have been killed and nearly 1,700 detained since the armed forces took control of the country.On Wednesday, at least 38 people were killed, when security forces fired on protesters in multiple cities and towns across the country. Video footage apparently taken by residents in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, appeared to show security officials shooting one man at point-blank range. In a separate incident, CCTV footage published by Radio Free Asia showed police assaulting and detaining three ambulance workers.The severity of the official response to the protests marks the hardening of the junta’s attitude to daily demonstrations that have paralyzed the economy and large swaths of the country. On Thursday, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Myanmar's security forces to halt their “vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters” and urged the military to release the hundreds of people believed to have been unlawfully detained since February 1.Blacklist Myanmar, launched on March 3 on Android, is a guidebook for shoppers who want to avoid firms whose sales benefit Myanmar’s armed forces. Blacklist Myanmar also allows users to submit new suggestions for businesses to boycott via an in-app email function.The creator of Blacklist Myanmar, who asked to go by the pseudonym Red Warrior, explained that the app was designed to limit the military’s access to different revenue streams. “In the long term, the reason why they have all the power and all the influence is because of these businesses and brands that they have been promoting,” he said.“If people don’t support these brands or services, then our money won’t go into the military regime. We can slowly cut down their monopolizing influence on the country.”Myanmar’s digital activists have also created apps to warn ordinary citizens and protesters of the increased presence of the police and troops on the streets. Launched on Android on February 11, Myanmar Live Map takes real-time data from users to highlight areas with a high concentration of security personnel. The app, which has 40,000 users already, also reveals the locations of water cannons, roadblocks and ambulances. All of the data is fact-checked by moderators before it is uploaded.One of the makers of Myanmar Live Map told me that the app’s designers took their cue from a similar digital street map used by protesters during pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong in 2019. He added that members of his team consulted an anonymously authored 70-page document named The HK19 Manual, widely shared by protesters in Hong Kong and recently translated from English to Burmese.Over the past month, digital activists in Myanmar have had to overcome a series of military-enforced internet outages and disruptions to mobile networks. On Thursday night, the U.K.-based organization Netblocks confirmed that national internet connectivity had plummeted for the 19th night in a row to 13 per cent of pre-coup levels.Pro-democracy organizers in Southeast Asia say that Myanmar’s internet shutdowns are similar to those deployed by authoritarian governments elsewhere. Sunny Chou, a former Hong Kong protester and founder of the human rights group Umbrella Union, who sought asylum in the U.K. earlier this year, said that the interruption of internet and data services in Myanmar was a strategy widely employed by the authorities in Hong Kong. “During the height of the movement in Hong Kong, there were a few times when our apps were disabled,” he said. “Telegram was also attacked a few times so that the protesters could not properly communicate and organize their response.”However, as Myanmar’s pro-democracy demonstrations have gathered pace, the country’s digital insurgency has also sparked interest among online and offline activists in the region. In Thailand, Cambodia and Hong Kong—places that have all been rocked by pro-democracy protests in recent years—an informal but watchful alliance of like-minded campaigners has used the internet to highlight the ongoing violence in Myanmar, while shedding light on their own oppressive regimes.Sina Wittayawiroj is a Bangkok-based visual designer and activist who first took an interest in his country’s pro-democracy movement in January 2019 when demonstrators took to the streets after the country’s ruling military junta signaled that long-postponed elections would be delayed for the fifth time in five years.Activists like Wittayawiroj have gathered on social media, spreading satirical memes and advice highlighting the violence in Myanmar under the hashtag #MilkTeaAlliance, named for a sweet drink popular across the region. Many who follow the hashtag share a common fear about China’s dominance in the region—in Thailand, for example, support for Taiwan and Hong Kong has become a rallying point for ordinary citizens who believe their own government is anti-democratic and too closely aligned with Beijing.Wittayawiroj, who works for a video production and streaming platform, said he learned about the current crisis in Myanmar from a Burmese co-worker. He has regularly posted illustrations featuring the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag since Myanmar’s Feb. 1 coup. “I talk to them a lot and try to understand the situation that people are facing. I understand there was an election, but the military took control. I felt I had to draw something to help them.”Regional experts say that the #MilkTeaAlliance has been energized by regional pro-democracy movements. “When we had the very popular pro-democracy movements in Hong Kong in 2014 and 2019, the world was watching,” said Debby Chan, a Hong Kong-based researcher who studies Sino-Myanmar relations. “The activists in Thailand and Myanmar also paid close attention to what happened in Hong Kong back then.”“When some of the Hong Kongers witness Thai and Myanmar activists in their struggle, we see ourselves in their movements,” she added.This story was produced in partnership with Coda Story.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Second Former Aide to Accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment Details Allegations in New Interview

    Charlotte Bennett is one of three women who have come forward recently with accusations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Spring break, ventilators, second doses & more

    Each week, we’ll offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • Democrat lawmaker 'urging' Biden to slow down on immigration policies

    Rep. Henry Cuellar, R-TX, says his community is 'carrying the burden' of illegal border crossings

  • Myanmar cracked down brutally on protests. It may get worse.

    Myanmar's security forces have killed scores of demonstrators protesting a coup. The slide from a nascent democracy to yet another coup, as rapid as it has been brutal, opens up a grim possibility: As bad as it looks in Myanmar now, if the country’s long history of violent military rule is any guide, things could get worse.

  • Cuomo's troubles put New York AG Tish James in the spotlight

    New York state Attorney General Letitia James, once seen as an ally of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has become one of the main threats to his hold on power.

  • Clip of Cuomo telling doctor ‘you make that gown look good’ during Covid test resurfaces amid scandal

    At least nine senior New York state health department officials have left their jobs in recent months, one being doctor who swabbed Mr Cuomo

  • Andrew Cuomo Addresses Harassment Allegations During Press Conference: ‘Wait for the Facts’

    The governor has faced a number of controversies in recent months, including sexual harassment allegations. He apologized during a presser on Wednesday.

  • AP-NORC poll: Americans largely back Biden's virus response

    Joe Biden is enjoying an early presidential honeymoon, with 60% of Americans approving of his job performance thus far and even more backing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. At a moment of deep political polarization in America, support for Biden’s pandemic response extends across party lines. Republicans are also less likely to back Biden on the economy than they are on the pandemic, with just 17% supporting his fiscal stewardship.

  • Letters to the Editor: If New Yorkers think Andrew Cuomo is a creep, let them vote him out

    Trump was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 25 women and faced few calls to resign. Why, then, is there so much pressure on Cuomo to leave?

  • ‘Coming 2 America’ Review: Eddie Murphy Sequel Feels More Like a Low-Key Remake

    Before Wakanda, there was Zamunda, the fictional African kingdom Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem stood to inherit in “Coming to America.” As depicted in John Landis’ hit 1988 comedy, Zamunda was a country untouched by colonialism, where Black culture was celebrated as never before on-screen. In particular, its multifaceted showcase of African fashion, music and dance […]

  • Bipartisan bill would ban lawmakers from buying and selling stocks

    A bipartisan bill would ban members of Congress from buying or selling individual stocks.

  • Meghan Markle ‘Upset and Hurt’ Over Resurfaced Bullying Claims From Former Palace Staff

    A new article published by 'The Times' this week claims Meghan Markle bullied her royal aides and made them cry.

  • Top 6 Chinatown Restaurants - Part 3

    Jessica Boyington completes her visit to the top restaurants in Chinatown.

  • Andrew Cuomo was never a hero. Karma is coming for him, with a vengeance

    The media puffed up Cuomo as a pandemic savior and anti-Trump. Now he’s accused of sexual harassment and concealing nursing home deaths ‘Cuomo is dying by the sword he once lived by.’ Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters For so long, television was good to Andrew Cuomo. The most famous governor in America charmed millions of viewers with his televised briefings in the earliest months of the coronavirus pandemic, reciting bare facts from his homely PowerPoints. Journalists, pundits and cable television hosts swooned – he was primetime material, the winner of an actual Emmy award, the Queens-bred foil to the frothing Queens native in the White House. In this narrative, Cuomo was every bit the heroic protagonist – his myth only becoming more inflated as tens of thousands died of coronavirus in his own state, the mass carnage a result, in part, of his poor decision-making. The mythic Cuomo never made sense to those who had covered the pandemic closely and investigated the shadowy workings of the government he controlled, but that didn’t seem to matter. The biggest media companies in America had their plot lines to write; inconvenient facts, like immunity shields and hidden nursing home death counts and early comparisons to the flu, were left on the cutting-room floor. Now Cuomo returns to the center of the media universe. This time, he has been accused of sexual harassment by three different women. This time, he is facing an FBI investigation into how he handled the state’s nursing homes, where the true coronavirus death toll was allegedly intentionally masked for months. This time, a state legislator who went public with unhinged threats Cuomo made against him can become famous himself. Cuomo is on the front page of every New York City newspaper, a headliner of the nightly newscasts, and a constant subject of debate and intrigue on CNN and MSNBC. Corporate media abhors a vacuum. If Donald Trump was still president of the United States, Cuomo could count on the idiocy and scandal in the White House to distract from whatever came out of New York. That’s how he became a star in the first place. Trump’s federal response to the pandemic was so plainly inept and horrendous, any questions about failure on the local level could always be deflected, especially by eager, Cuomo-worshiping Democrats. One salacious, incendiary or perplexing Trump tweet could seize a headline and give cover to all of those, like Cuomo, who were failing out of view. Those days are long gone. Joe Biden, a conventional Democrat, is president now. He does not like to tweet. He does not feud with the media, celebrities, Democrats or even most Republicans. He has his own serious shortcomings, but they are not the stuff that the de facto showrunners at cable TV stations are hunting for. Media executives like Jeff Zucker saw a great story in Trump – they admitted as much themselves – and carried his early campaign rallies on live television, an unprecedented decision that helped pave the way for his ascent in 2016. The Cuomo scandals are perfect for cable TV because they are both legitimate and compelling Now what? CPAC excluded, Trump has left the stage, his Twitter account deleted, his rantings confined to occasional Fox appearances. The major media companies need new scandal to occupy their viewers, to seize their imaginations and keep them coming back for more. Cuomo is dying by the sword he once lived by. The Cuomo scandals are perfect for cable TV because they are both legitimate and compelling. There is a natural narrative arc, a rising and falling action; these media companies helped create a myth, and now they will tear it down. The myth, in any sane world, would never have existed in the first place. But that’s where we are. Many politicians in New York are now calling for Cuomo to resign. Once so commanding, the governor now hides, refusing to appear on TV or talk to the press. His schedule is emptied out. He is hoping this all blows over. But that’s not quite how the modern media work. If there is a void to fill, it will be filled, and the distractions of Trump are no longer there to bail Cuomo out. Sexual harassment allegations can drive news cycles for weeks. Given Cuomo’s behavioral history, there could very well be more to come. This is the fate a television character as abhorrent as Cuomo deserves. He is huddled somewhere in Albany, pining for a comeback arc. But cancellation is just as likely. Ross Barkan is a writer based in New York City and the author of the forthcoming book The Prince: Andrew Cuomo, Coronavirus, and the Fall of New York

  • Andrew Cuomo was riding high during COVID. Now he's facing scandal of his own making.

    Here's why nursing home deaths became a scandal in New York and now Cuomo faces calls to resign in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

  • Disney Shifts Focus, Plans to Close 30% of North American Stores This Year

    For those who can't get to Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts as often as they'd like, Disney Store chains in malls worldwide often serve as a temporary fix to experience Disney magic. With "cast...

  • Newsom Wants Californians To Wear 2 Masks; Will Not Follow “Terrible Mistake” Being Made Texas, Florida

    “We will be doubling down on mask wearing,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, “not arguing to follow the example of Texas and other states that I think are making a terrible mistake.” It’s the second time this week that Newsom, a Democrat, has ripped the actions of his Republican counterpart Greg Abbott of […]