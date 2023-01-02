1

Scandals in the UK: Boris Johnson's 'partygate,' Prince Andrew's demise and other misdeeds

Ian Leonard
·6 min read

MANCHESTER, England – Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s downfall was just one of many big stories in the U.K. this past year, as Johnson’s time as prime minister was overshadowed by scandal after scandal.

In fact, Johnson shook off so many of them during his time in office, it seemed his political standing would remain undamaged – leading to him being dubbed ‘Teflon Johnson’.

However, the "Partygate" scandal over parties, events and other gatherings held in government buildings, in breach of the U.K.’s strict COVID-19 lockdown rules, would slowly undermine his authority.

Johnson was accused of knowingly breaking the rules, feigning ignorance and lying about his knowledge of the illegal gatherings.

BORIS JOHNSON 'BROUGHT DOWN BY BORIS JOHNSON,' BUT WEAKENED ECONOMY DIDN'T HELP, EXPERTS SAY

The scandal remained in the spotlight for months as more details leaked out and became public, with Johnson maintaining his innocence, despite a flurry of newspaper headlines.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

It proved particularly damaging because so many families who were forced to follow the rules were denied seeing loved ones who died of the virus – leading to accusations of double standards.

Police investigated, and it emerged Johnson had attended at least three parties, including one the day before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

In April 2022, he was fined for breaking lockdown rules, along with his wife Carrie and then-Chancellor of the Exchequer and current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Johnson became the first serving prime minister to break the law and face police sanctions; his reputation never recovered.

Additionally, when he was accused of misleading Parliament over claims senior Conservative Party colleague Chris Pincher had groped two men at a private club, it prompted many government ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs) to resign.

UK PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON APOLOGIZES AS PRESSURE MOUNTS FOR HIM TO RESIGN OVER ‘PARTYGATE’

Johnson later apologized for his handling of the affair, but it did little to calm the crisis, and he was forced to quit in July.

Below are some of the other stories that made big headlines in the U.K. in 2022.

PRINCE ANDREW

A long-running civil case involving the late Queen Elizabeth II’s son, the Duke of York, came to an end in March.

Prince Andrew was sued by Virginia Giuffre for sexual abuse following claims he had sex with her when she was 17 and had been trafficked by his friend, the billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew claimed he never met Giuffre but paid her an out-of-court settlement, reported to be as much as $14.5 million.

The scandal rocked the British royal family and severely damaged the duke’s public standing.

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in late 2019, saying the case had become a "major disruption." In January, the queen took steps to distance the royal family from him as the prospect of a damaging trial loomed.

Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, left, also seen in a photo from 2001 that was included in court files showing him with his arm around the waist of 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, who says Jeffrey Epstein paid her to have sex with the prince. Andrew has denied the charges. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, right, speaks at a news conference following a hearing where Epstein's alleged victims made statements in Manhattan Federal Court on Aug. 27, 2019, in New York.

'BULLY' PRINCE ANDREW HAD A ‘REVOLVING DOOR’ OF WOMEN ENTERING 'HIS BEDROOM,' FORMER ROYAL OFFICER CLAIMS

She stripped the duke of his honorary military roles, and he was forced to stop using his "His Royal Highness" title.

Reports have claimed Andrew wishes to return to public life, but the move is opposed by his brother King Charles III, who succeeded his mother on the British throne following her death in August.

BORIS BECKER

Tennis star Boris Becker was jailed in April for hiding $3 million of his assets to avoid paying his debts.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, 55, was declared bankrupt in June 2017 – owing creditors almost $61 million over an unpaid loan of more than $3.6 million on his estate on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

He was legally obliged to disclose all of his assets so that trustees could distribute available funds to creditors, but his trial heard he had acted "deliberately and dishonestly".

Becker was released from prison in early December after serving eight months of his two-and-a-half year sentence and was deported from the U.K., albeit in a private jet, after living there since 2012.

Boris Becker
Boris Becker during his match with Andre Agassi at Wimbledon in 1995.

BORIS BECKER CLAIMS INMATE TRIED TO KILL HIM WHILE IN PRISON: 'I WAS SHAKING SO BAD'

He filmed a two-part documentary with Apple TV in which he talks about the emotional turmoil he felt prior to being jailed. In it, he admits he hit rock "bottom" while he was waiting to be sentenced.

FROM PARLIAMENT TO REALITY SHOW

Former U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock was already a controversial figure over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Charged with leading the government’s response to the biggest peacetime emergency the U.K. faced, Hancock was heavily criticized for the decisions he made amid accusations more lives could have been saved.

However, it was his affair with his government-funded aide Gina Coladangelo that forced his resignation in June 2021 after CCTV cameras caught the couple kissing in his office.

Hancock admitted to breaking the government’s own social distancing rules, and he was forced to apologize for "letting people down".

He was able to stay on as an MP, but there was further controversy when he appeared on popular reality-TV show "I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here," which sees contestants competing in various challenges in an Australian jungle.

UK HEALTH SECRETARY MATT HANCOCK RESIGNS AFTER IMAGES SHOW HIM KISSING AIDE

It was claimed he picked up as much as $485,000 for his appearance and he still received his MP’s salary on top, despite being thousands of miles away from the people he was supposed to represent.

Unsurprisingly, he was criticized my many, including Conservative Party colleagues. Additionally, some opponents branded his stint on the show an "insult" to bereaved families who had lost loved ones to COVID.

He was suspended as an MP, but when it became obvious he had lost the support of party members, he announced his intention to quit politics for new challenges.

LONDON'S POLICE CHIEF FORCED OUT

Cressida Dick
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick arrives at Scotland Yard on Jan. 25, 2022 in London.

The head of the U.K. Metropolitan Police, Cressida Dick, resigned in February.

It followed a series of scandals that rocked the force following claims of institutional misogyny, racism and homophobia.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan later said the public had lost "trust" in the force, and he had lost "confidence" in Dick to carry our the necessary changes needed.

It followed claims from Dick that she had felt "intimidated" into stepping down.

Among the scandals that led to her resignation was the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Metropolitan Police firearms officer Wayne Couzens.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A vigil for the victim drew criticism after women were handcuffed and detained while other officers shared inappropriate and offensive messages about Everard and other women – leading to claims of a culture of misogyny in the force.

There were also delays in investigating the "Partygate" affair, which involved then-Prime Minister Johnson and other government colleagues, and another scandal involving racist, sexist and homophobic messages shared by officers on WhatsApp and Facebook groups.

Recommended Stories

  • Cities ablaze and countries submerged: The worst climate disasters of 2022

    The Independent looks back at some of the year’s most erratic and devastating events

  • Worcester man charged for attempting carjacking with knife at Webster Square Plaza

    Williams had approached a driver with a knife, demanding the keys to the car, according to witnesses who spoke to police.

  • Where Will ASML Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Semiconductor bellwether ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) had a forgettable 2022, with the stock slipping about 31% during the year. ASML's year-end rally defied the mood of the broader stock market, which was shaped by a hawkish Federal Reserve that indicated that it will be raising rates further in 2023 to control outsized inflation. Let's see where ASML could be in three years and check if investors should be buying the stock in the wake of its recent rally.

  • How local journalists brought George Santos scandal to light

    A Long Island publication was the first to report on the discrepancies in the congressman-elect's background.

  • Selfie Video Captures Earthquake Shaking Home in Northern California

    A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County, California, on Sunday morning, January 1.Video recorded by Hunter Michael shows the moment the quake hit his home in Rio Dell, causing lights to flicker and objects to fall.Local media reported that 1,074 residents in Rio Dell lost power after the quake, citing officials.The same region was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on December 20, that left two people dead. Credit: Hunter Michael via Storyful

  • Heavy rain slams Central and Northern California, leading to widespread road closures and evacuation orders

    Heavy rain and extreme flooding is spreading across Central and Northern California, causing major traffic delays, evacuations and power outages.

  • Brazil's Lula welcomed back by Latin American leaders

    Latin American leaders converged on Brazil to meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his first full day in office Monday, welcoming him back to power and hoping his country assumes a great role on the international stage. Lula’s predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, rarely traveled abroad or received visiting heads-of-state and found himself increasingly isolated. “It was a very powerful symbol of desire in the region that leaders want Brazil to be back,” according to Oliver Stuenkel, a professor of international relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university.

  • Scientists explore using psychedelics to treat alcohol, drug disorders

    Psilocybin and many other psychedelics are broadly prohibited under federal law. But U.S. researchers have been legally scrutinizing their use in scores of clinical trials.

  • Martina Navratilova Diagnosed with Throat Cancer and Second Breast Cancer: 'Hoping for a Favorable Outcome'

    Martina Navratilova was previously diagnosed with breast cancer, though she officially became cancer free in 2010

  • Burglar wanted after crawling into Walgreens, stealing cash, MPD says

    A man is wanted after he broke into a Walgreens by crawling through an opening and stole cash, according to the Memphis Police Department.

  • The Recipes Our Editors Make When They Want to Feel Comforted

    Here, the EatingWell editors share some of their all-time favorite comfort food recipes, as well as why they love them. Recipes like Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and Instant-Pot Mujadara are sure to satisfy you and everyone around your table. This Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce is SO delicious.

  • Idaho murders: 'I was shocked:' Students react to arrest of suspect

    The man accused of killing four students at the University of Idaho is expected to be extradited from Pennsylvania soon.

  • Prince Harry, says leaks left him no choice but to tell his side of the story

    Prince Harry says he was betrayed after he and his wife's decision to step back from their royal duties became a public affair. In a short clip released before a “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper, the Duke of Sussex said the leaks were very intentional and meant to turn public perception against the him and the former Meghan Markle after the couple had tried to address their concerns ...

  • Queen Consort recalls father's experience as a prisoner of war in New Year message

    The Queen Consort has recalled her father’s experiences as a prisoner of war in a New Year message praising the work of the British Forces Broadcasting Service in keeping servicemen and women in touch with home.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The U.S. economy has seen more fluctuation over the past three years than in many decades prior. The coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a near halt in 2020, when the unemployment rate shot up...

  • Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in West Bank confrontation

    Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a man claimed by an armed group as a member, during a confrontation that erupted early Monday when troops entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. The two men were killed in the village of Kafr Dan near the northern city of Jenin. The Israeli military said it entered Kafr Dan late Sunday to demolish the houses of two Palestinian gunmen who killed an Israeli soldier during a firefight in September.

  • Dolly Parton sings, Sofia Vergara sizzles in NYE celebrations: How celebrities rang in 2023

    From Dolly Parton with Paris HIlton to Sofia Vergara with Joe Manganiello, the stars partied hard to celebrate New Year's Eve.

  • Kevin McCarthy struggles for top spot in new Republican-led U.S. Congress

    U.S. Representative Kevin McCarthy struggled to beat back hardline conservative opposition and secure enough votes to give him the speakership when the new House of Representatives convenes with a narrow Republican majority on Tuesday. After a poorer-than-expected showing in November midterm elections, McCarthy's fellow Republicans have been embroiled in a public brawl over who should lead their party once it assumes control of the House. A group of hardline conservatives oppose McCarthy's candidacy, concerned that he is less deeply vested in the culture wars and partisan rivalries that have dominated the House and even more so since Donald Trump's White House years.

  • Here's how you can be nudged to eat healthier, recycle and make better decisions every day

    Were you subtly encouraged to make that menu choice? Supavadee butradee/Shutterstock.comEvery day, you make important choices – about whether to feast on fries or take a brisk walk, whether to spend or save your paycheck, whether to buy the sustainable option or the disposable plastic one. Life is made up of countless decisions. The idea of nudging people in the right direction, instead of relying on their internal motivation, has gained traction over the last decade. In general, nudging involve

  • AP PHOTOS: New Delhi's homeless shiver in biting cold

    When midnight approaches in New Delhi and a freezing fog settles over the Indian capital, thousands of homeless people spread torn mattresses and blankets on the pavements and lie on them to keep warm. It’s a scene that repeats itself every year when India’s capital experiences a harsh bout of winter cold, blamed for killing scores of homeless people and leaving tens of thousands of others shivering on the streets. On Sunday, New Delhi recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius (41.9 Fahrenheit), with India’s weather forecasting agency warning of a severe cold wave from Monday.