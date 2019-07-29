The Scandi Standard (STO:SCST) Share Price Has Gained 35% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Scandi Standard AB (publ) (STO:SCST) shareholders have enjoyed a 35% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 24% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 12%, including dividends.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Scandi Standard became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. In fact, the Scandi Standard stock price is 4.2% lower in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 8.9% per year. So there seems to be a mismatch between the positive EPS growth and the change in the share price, which is down -1.4% per year.

We know that Scandi Standard has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Scandi Standard, it has a TSR of 56% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Scandi Standard shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9.2%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

