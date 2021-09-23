Scandia man charged with supplying drugs that caused St. Paul man's jail death

Sep. 23—A Scandia man was charged with murder Tuesday after a man he sold drugs to died of an overdose in police custody, authorities said.

John William Hofer, 37, was charged in Chisago County District Court with third-degree murder in regards to the death of 51-year-old Erik Nielsen from St. Paul.

According to the criminal complaint, Nielsen was arrested July 22 during a traffic stop for an open warrant out of Anoka County. Shortly after arriving at the jail, Nielsen experienced a medical emergency and died. An autopsy performed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's office determined that Nielsen died of methamphetamine toxicity.

A look at Nielsen's phone led officers to Hofer, who allegedly supplied the drugs. He was arrested Tuesday.

Hofer has three prior drug-related convictions. His next court appearance is Oct. 6.