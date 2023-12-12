Scandinavian Airlines drops Nesquik, not serving Pepsi, due to war sponsor designation

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has removed Nesquik beverages from its in-flight menu following Nestle's inclusion in Ukraine's international sponsors of war list, TV2 reported on Dec. 11.

“We confirm that we have excluded Nesquik from our in-flight range due to the addition of Nestle to the Ukrainian list of war sponsors,” the SAS statement says.

Read also: Ukraine’s anti-corruption agency adds Italy’s Camozzi Group to list of international war sponsors

SAS has also declined to serve Pepsi beverages. The company noted that it is in the process of communicating with suppliers to clarify their position.

“We are also in dialogue with a limited group of suppliers to understand their future plans,” the airline added.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine