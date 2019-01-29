Here’s What Scanfil Oyj’s (HEL:SCANFL) Return On Capital Can Tell Us

Today we are going to look at Scanfil Oyj (HEL:SCANFL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Scanfil Oyj:

0.25 = €31m ÷ (€318m – €153m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Scanfil Oyj has an ROCE of 25%.

Is Scanfil Oyj’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Scanfil Oyj’s ROCE is fairly close to the Electronic industry average of 25%. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Scanfil Oyj’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Our data shows that Scanfil Oyj currently has an ROCE of 25%, compared to its ROCE of 8.3% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Scanfil Oyj.

Scanfil Oyj’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Scanfil Oyj has total assets of €318m and current liabilities of €153m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 48% of its total assets. A medium level of current liabilities boosts Scanfil Oyj’s ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Scanfil Oyj’s ROCE

Even so, it has a great ROCE, and could be an attractive prospect for further research.