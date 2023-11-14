Scanner audio reveals more about South Austin deadly shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - Caution tape and investigators are evidence of the deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Bernoulli Drive in South Austin.

The shooting left neighbors in disbelief.

"It's super peaceful, everyone is really friendly, everyone is really kind. It is like a nice Texas neighborhood," said neighbor Anastasia Klaffert. "We have never had any issues so this is definitely…it is a shock."

"I don't know exactly what happened with the family, the house that they were in, but I’m sure that it is really scary for everyone that is involved," she added.

According to APD, officers were called to the South Austin neighborhood for a stabbing. Upon arrival, police were met by a victim with a stab wound and learned the suspect was holding two victims hostage inside the home.

At 3 a.m., officers forced entry into the house, and SWAT was called to assist. Upon entry, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and officers.

Audio from the police scanners revealed what happened next.

"Seven eighty we have got shots fired, officers needs assistance, 701 9308 Bernoulli Drive, shots fired"

"Did officers take the shots or were they fired upon?"

"They were fired upon, 9308 Bernoulli Drive, they have shots fired"

One officer was killed, and another was injured. The suspect died from his injuries at the scene and the hostages were found with fatal wounds.

On Sunday, a candlelight vigil was held at City Hall for SPO Jorge Pastore, who was identified as the officer killed.

On Monday, the Texas House of Representatives shared a moment of silence in his honor.