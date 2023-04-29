A scantily clad Jason Momoa goes au naturel in new fitness video

Jason Momoa is letting it all hang out.

In an April 27 video interview with Men's Health, Momoa, 43, was at times completely naked as he spoke with the magazine about his diet and exercise routine.

As Momoa answered the door for the video, Momoa was seen wearing nothing but a pink robe. As the camera panned down to show Momoa's full appearance, fans could see that he wasn't wearing any underwear.

"I didn’t know you were coming, I would’ve got dressed up if I knew,” Momoa said.

Men’s Health edited a graphic of a bottle of alcohol over his genitals throughout the video.

Momoa, who appeared to be very comfortable in the nude, bared all again later in the video when he started riding one of his bikes in his birthday suit.

"Yeah, I like to mountain bike, like to go downhill fast,” he said as he jumped the bike up and down while nude.

In the video, Momoa also talked about his workout routine, which consists of boxing, rock climbing and more. And when he's done exercising, he said he likes to drink a Guinness.

"No way did he just answer the door in nothing but a pink cloth robe…," one person commented in the YouTube video.

"Literally THE BEST video from Men’s Health EVER!! Straight Chaos from the jump and it was FABULOUS!!" another wrote.

Momoa, who is of native Hawaiian ancestry, has previously said that he doesn't "even like wearing clothes anymore." He instead prefers putting on a malo, a traditional Hawaiian loincloth, which he said he started wearing for the upcoming Apple TV+ series "Chief of War," set in Hawaii in the late 1700s.

“I’m in (the malo) every day. I wear it all the time," Momoa said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in November, before stripping down on the show.

JASON MOMOA, JIMMY KIMMEL (Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images)

Last year, Momoa's Instagram posts with his malo became viral moments, such as the time he shared a video of himself fishing in the loincloth in October.

Then, in November, he again donned a malo while posing for a picture with his friends.

"Where’s a gust of wind when you need it," one person cheekily commented on the post.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com