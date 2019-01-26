Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) Has Attractive Fundamentals

I’ve been keeping an eye on Scapa Group plc (LON:SCPA) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe SCPA has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with strong financial health as well as a excellent growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Scapa Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

One reason why investors are attracted to SCPA is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 23%, bolstered by its outstanding cash-generating ability, as analysts predict its operating cash flows will more than double over the same time period. This is a sustainable driver of high-quality earnings, as opposed to pure cost-cutting activities. SCPA’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that SCPA manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. SCPA appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 1.27x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

