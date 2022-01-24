Scapegoat or excessive force?: Former Rock Hill officer on trial in Black man’s arrest

The lawyer defending Jonathan Moreno said Monday in court that the city and prosecutors are trying to make Moreno a scapegoat.

Moreno is the former Rock Hill police officer accused of assault in the controversial June 23 arrest of Travis Price, who is Black.

Prosecutors said Moreno drove Price’s face into the concrete in an unjustified use of force. The prosecutors said Price had done nothing wrong.

Moreno’s trial started Monday in York County magistrate court. He is charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault and battery. Moreno has pleaded not guilty.

Moreno arrested Price in a Rock Hill parking lot. The controversial arrest sparked three nights of race-related protests after a video of the incident was posted on Facebook and viewed by thousands. Protesters took to downtown Rock Hill streets and clashed with law enforcement.

The incident brought into question Moreno’s use of force at a scene where Price’s brother, Ricky Price, was under arrest.

Moreno was fired two weeks later and charged with assault.

Prosecution’s case

In his opening statement Monday, 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett told a six-person jury that Moreno took Travis Price to the ground and arrested him for no reason.

“In America, no man is above the law,” Brackett said. “(Police) don’t have the right to light up some citizen.”

Everything that happened is on police video and other video, and shows Moreno broke the law, Brackett said. Police and store surveillance video were played in court that showed the incident.

Travis was at that site on June 23 because he was told he could collect his brother’s jewelry and other items, Brackett said.

Moreno grabbed Travis Price by the shirt and backed him into a gas tank, Brackett said.

Other officers called out to Moreno but Moreno took Price to the ground, Brackett said. Price has done nothing wrong and he followed instructions, Brackett said.

“The next minute he’s on the ground with Moreno pushing his face into the concrete,” Brackett said.

This was unjustified use of force, Brackett said.

Police arrested Travis Price for no reason, Brackett said. He was charged with hindering police and jailed overnight.

“There is no evidence at all to support that charge,’ Brackett said. “Travis Price did nothing wrong.”

Defense’s case

Moreno’s lawyers said in court that the incident was chaotic and Moreno was chosen to take the fall for the incident and aftermath of protests.

Creighton Coleman, one of Moreno’s lawyers, said in his opening statement that Moreno has been targeted by Rock Hill to take the burden of the well-publicized incident and protests.

“Jonathan Moreno is being made a scapegoat by the city of Rock Hill,” Coleman said.

Moreno knew Ricky Price, who is accused of having drugs and a gun in the car during a traffic stop.

Moreno did not know Travis Price, Coleman said. Only after Ricky Price fought with police did Moreno go to Travis Price and detain him. Moreno did not know that other officers had given Travis Price permission to receive the jewelry, Coleman said.

“All heck broke loose,” Coleman said. “It was chaos.”

Coleman said Moreno approached and pushed Travis Price and Price pushed back. Coleman said Travis Price did not cooperate with Moreno.

On July 7, Moreno was told he would be fired and arrested. In that meeting, Brackett told Moreno he needed to apologize. That apology was made on video at a July 8 news conference.

Coleman said even with the apology Moreno committed no crime.

“He (Moreno ) did apologize but he didn’t do anything wrong,” Coleman said. “Jonathan Moreno is innocent.”

Travis Price testifies first

Price, 34, was the first witness to testify Monday. He testified he was roughhoused and treated badly. He testified he saw his brother had been pulled over. He parked and went to retrieve the items as police had said he could do.

Price has no criminal record.

“I walked up to get my brother’s stuff,” Travis Price testified. “They just gave me commands to come get it.”

Other officers are telling Moreno that permission had been granted, the video showed.

The video from Moreno’s body camera also has audio where Moreno is heard asking Price to fight, and to quit crying.

Moreno also told Price he is going to jail, despite Price saying he had permission to be there.

“I was not resisting,” Travis Price testified. “I was moving backwards.”

“He was up on me. He was pushing my face down in the concrete. I remember him telling me about the (police) dog, telling me it could bite me in the face. I never resisted.”

The jury

A six member jury was picked Monday to give a verdict in the case.

The trial is expected to continue Monday and could last several days, court officials said.