Scaramucci says he will start and fund a super PAC to 'dismantle' Trump

WASHINGTON - Anthony Scaramucci said he is in the process of starting a political action committee to “dismantle” Donald Trump.

"I can grab ahold of 5, 6, 8% of the people that know he's nuts and possibly move them," he said.

In a conversation on the political commentary podcast Hacks on Tap, Scaramucci said Trump is “such a narcissist” and that “he thinks he’s the only one who can do it.”

Scaramucci, whose short stint as White House communications director made headlines in 2017, is in the midst of a heated back-and-forth with the president. Scaramucci took a sharp turn in recent weeks from supporting Trump to saying he could no longer support the president.

He later said he hopes a Republican will beat Trump in Republican primary elections.

Trump, for his part, was quick to fire back and distance himself from Scaramucci, saying Scaramucci had nothing to do with his win.

Anthony Scaramucci is a highly unstable “nut job” who was with other candidates in the primary who got shellacked, & then unfortunately wheedled his way into my campaign. I barely knew him until his 11 days of gross incompetence-made a fool of himself, bad on TV. Abused staff,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

On the podcast, while discussing the president’s prior attacks on his wife, Scaramucci revealed his plans for a PAC. Scaramucci said Trump’s tweets about his wife would not go over well with voters, particularly white suburban women, “when I’m running advertisements on my own political action committee with me and her describing him as to what he did and what he does to people.”

Trump on Monday had tweeted that Scaramucci said “his wife was driving him crazy, ‘something big’ was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck.” Reports of Scaramucci’s wife filing for divorce broke in 2017. They are still married.

Scaramucci went on to say that he had not formed the PAC yet, but was in the process of doing so: "I’m gonna throw my own dough in there, ask others to put their dough in there, and we’re going to explain to people what he’s doing."

“It’s going to be ‘The Committee to Dismantle Trump,’ but I’ll come up with a much cleverer thing than that,” Scaramucci said.

