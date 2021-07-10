Scarborough man accused of involvement in New England meth trafficking ring

Jul. 9—A Scarborough man was among eight people across New England arrested Thursday for their alleged involvement in a large methamphetamine trafficking ring.

Emil Dzabiev, 40, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts.

Also charged are Reshat Alkayisi, 60, a Turkish national living in Coventry, Rhode Island; Brian Keleman, 52, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island; Robyn Costa, 35, of Whitman, Massachusetts; Eric Daneault, 45, of Manchester, New Hampshire; Andre Watson, 45, of Nashua, New Hampshire; Edison Klotz 40, of Stoughton, Massachusetts; and Patrick O'Hearn, 61, of Braintree, Massachusetts.

Klotz is also charged with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, while Costa is also charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

O'Hearn was charged separately with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and other controlled substances, and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

"Traffickers are bringing massive shipments of methamphetamine to New England, and that creates a new and especially dangerous threat," Nathaniel R. Mendell, the acting U.S. attorney for the district of Massachusetts, said Friday.

The investigation into the meth trafficking ring began in October 2020. Alkayisi allegedly distributed large quantities of the drug throughout New England.

Investigators twice purchased meth from Alkayisi and a third time from Keleman as negotiated by Alkayisi, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Agents identified regular customers of Alkayisi, including Costa, Daneault, Watson, Dzabiev and O'Hearn, who was also accused of assisting Alkayisi with storing meth and drug proceeds.

Then on June 1, agents seized four packages containing approximately 100 pounds of meth, combined, from Keleman, who allegedly picked them up on Alkayisi's behalf from a UPS store in Rhode Island.

All told, agents seized approximately 152 pounds of meth during the investigation, a record amount for New England, according to Joseph R. Bonavolonta, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston division.

They also seized an AK-47 assault rifle, handgun, ammunition, more than $23,000 and multiple controlled substances, including meth, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine is punishable by a minimum of 10 years to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine up to $10 million.

The charge of distribution and possession with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute, 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine is punishable by a minimum mandatory sentence of five years and up to 40 in prison, four years of supervised release and a fine up to $5 million.

The charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking is punishable by a mandatory sentence of five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000.