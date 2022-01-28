Scarborough man arrested, charged with robbing Walgreens in Portland

Jan. 28—Scarborough police have arrested a Scarborough man and charged him with a robbery that took place at the Walgreens store on Congress Street in Portland last week.

Chris Ross, 34, was arrested this week on a warrant from the Portland Police Department charging him with robbery, said David Singer, spokesman for Portland police.

Police say Ross entered the store around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 19, demanded money from the cashier and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. Video surveillance footage showed the suspect's face and his attire, which included a bright yellow jacket with reflective striping.

Members of Scarborough's Special Enforcement Division took Ross into custody after he was spotted walking along Payne Road near Marden's Tuesday night.