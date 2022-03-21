Scarborough police arrest man after standoff at Scarborough Downs

Mar. 21—Scarborough police say they arrested a man following an hours-long standoff at the Scarborough Downs racetrack that began about 4 a.m., when an officer on patrol noticed an idling pickup truck on the property and investigated further.

The standoff began when the patrol officer found a man inside a maintenance building near the main grandstand at the shuttered harness racing track, said Scarborough Lt. Scott Vaughan.

The man refused to come out and police called two SWAT teams to surround the building and make contact with him. By 11 a.m., police had arrested Adam Jutkiewicz, 35, Vaughan said. He was taken into custody without incident and no one was hurt. No weapons were immediately found following Jutkiewicz's arrest, but the investigation is ongoing, Vaughan said.

Police say they plan to charge Jutkiewicz with burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, creating a police standoff, criminal mischief and violation of conditions of release.

The pickup truck found idling belonged to Scarborough Downs, Vaughan said.