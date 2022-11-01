Scarborough police investigate window shot out of Broadturn Road home

Nov. 1—Scarborough police are looking for the person responsible for shooting out a window at a home on Broadturn Road Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the residential area after 1 a.m. after someone called 9111 to report a loud noise. A neighbor talked with police, and after examining their home, confirmed it had been shot, shattering a window.

No one was injured. Police asked anyone with information to call Det. Sgt. Don Laflin at (207) 730-4307.