Scarbro man charged with grand larceny

Jul. 3—Fayette County authorities have lodged felony charges against a Scarbro man.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to Page on June 14 to investigate a stolen vehicle complaint. The owner informed deputies she had paid two individuals to clean her vehicle. After some time, she went back outside and noticed her car was gone. At that time, she thought the people took it to get it washed. The next day, the vehicle was still gone and the owner received a text message stating that, if she paid $1,000, her car would be returned. If she didn't comply, she was told the VIN would be changed.

Nicholas D. Plum, 22, has been charged with the felony offense of grand larceny in the incident. Plum was taken into custody on July 2 and transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the sheriff's department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals may also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.