Scarbro man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of two children

May 20—Anthony Ciliberti Jr., prosecuting attorney of Fayette County, announced Thursday that Terry L. Treadway, age 64, of Scarbro, pled guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 during a plea hearing before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.

Treadway is facing 5 to 25 years in prison for each count and up to 50 years of supervised release. A sentencing hearing for Treadway has not yet been scheduled, Ciliberti said.

On June 28, 2021, a former spouse of Treadway contacted the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau to report that she believed her niece and a female friend of her niece had been sexually abused by Treadway several years prior when both were children.

In conducting its investigation, a detective with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department interviewed the niece and the niece's friend, who were both adults at the time of the interview. Both women disclosed that Treadway had sexually molested them on multiple occasions when they were children between 6 and 11 years of age.

As the investigation continued, two more female child victims of Treadway were identified. The youngest victim was interviewed at the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the juvenile reported that when she was between 8 and 10 years of age, Treadway had touched her genital area. The final victim, who was a niece of a former spouse of Treadway, likewise reported that Treadway had sexually molested her on multiple occasions when she was a child between 7 and 11 years of age.

The investigation determined that Treadway accessed all of his victims through adult women with whom he was having a relationship.

These crimes were investigated by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective Bureau. Support services for the victims and victims' families were provided by the Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center and AWAY. The case was prosecuted by Ciliberti.