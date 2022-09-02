Scare at South High when student uses fireworks, another yells ‘gun,’ principal says

Students caused a scare at Wichita South High School at the end of lunch on Friday when one threw two fireworks and another yelled “gun,” according to an email sent to parents by the principal.

Principal Travis Rogers said the student used “fire poppers” or “fire crackers.”

“Administration and security is currently identifying the students and we do have extra police on property,” the email said.

He said parents and guardians who “feel the need” can pick up their students.

A Sedgwick County Emergency Communications supervisor said just after 1 p.m. there were reports that someone had a gun, but officers haven’t found one. He said police were first called to the school at 11:37 a.m.

It’s been a tumultuous week at high schools around the largest district in the state.

Police records also say a 16-year-old was arrested Thursday for bringing a gun to Wichita East High School. Records say it happened in the 2300 block of East Douglas, where the high school is. The arresting description says criminal possession of a firearm on school grounds. A school spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the incident or the one involving fireworks.