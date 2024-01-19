Scare at UCF after man threatens bus driver with gun at main campus, police say

University of Central Florida police said a man is in custody after he pointed a gun at a bus driver on campus.

The incident caused UCF’s main campus to go into lockdown as dozens of police secured the area.

Students were also told to shelter in place and officers searched for the man with the gun.

The incident happened at a bus stop near UCF’s Parking Garage A on the west side of campus near State Road 434.

Police said surveillance video helped find the armed man.

Officers said they located the suspect and his weapon in about an hour.

This morning the suspect is being interviewed by police, and they say charges are pending.

UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger showed surveillance video that prompted an hour-long manhunt.

Police said the video shows a man holding up a gun and pointing it toward the bus doors.

Police say they received a 911 call at around 8 p.m. from a bus driver at the Lynx station near Garage A that a belligerent man threatened him with a gun.

No shots were fired, and all lockdowns were lifted.

