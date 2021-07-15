Scared child shows up at NC home during night, leading to standoff and wounded deputy

Mark Price
·1 min read

A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was wounded during a gunfight while an 18-month-old child was trapped inside with the suspected shooter, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The 911 call in Granite Falls came around 1 a.m. Thursday, after a child showed up at a neighbor’s home “indicating that the child’s mother was being assaulted by the father,” according to a release.

Granite Falls is about 90 miles northwest of Charlotte.

“Entry was made to the residence after no one inside would come to the door. After the deputies entered the residence, the offender opened fire ... and the deputies returned fire,” officials said in the release. “During the exchange of gunfire, one deputy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was evacuated.”

Deputies retreated from the home and established a perimeter to keep 29-year-old Christopher Owen Payne “contained,” officials said. He surrendered just over six hours later, around 7:30 a.m., officials said.

The 18-month-old was found unharmed. The mother of the children had escaped the home prior to the standoff, the release said.

Caldwell County officials have not released the identity of the wounded deputy, who was taken to Frye Hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged, officials said.

Payne is facing a series of charges, including: assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm; felony child abuse; and three counts of possession of firearm by felon, officials said.

“He was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear on an unrelated case of assault on a female, communicating threats, and second degree trespass,” officials said

Bond was set at $10 million, officials said.

