Dec. 13—Several residents and elected officials concerned about the surge in violent crimes in Milledgeville and Baldwin County expressed their thoughts with members of the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners last week.

The comments come on the heels of several shootings that left one man dead and others wounded.

Questions arose from some residents about getting additional street lights in neighborhoods on the south side of Milledgeville. They believe that might reduce some of the violence.

Sharon Lord and Susie Marshall, both southside residents, requested additional lighting.

"I came here to speak about the concerns of the people of Hardwick," Lord said. "We have organized a group that has bimonthly meetings, as well as monthly socialization to get to know each other and to figure out the needs of our community. One of the top needs that was identified from the beginning was lighting."

It's a topic of concern that Marshall has brought to commissioners on several occasions.

"In the Hardwick area, which is approximately five square miles, there is no public lighting," Lord said.

Another resident, who lives in the Oconee Heights neighborhood, said there are shootings all the time.

"This past weekend, we had seven shootings," the woman said. "We are scared to come out of our doors. Please help us in the Oconee Heights area."

The woman said she believes additional lighting and video surveillance cameras would reduce crime in her neighborhood.

"I think if we get some cameras, we can slow some of this stuff down," the woman said.

Commissioner Emily C. Davis also mentioned the county installing video surveillance cameras.

Baldwin County Assistant Manager Dawn Hudson said she believes it might be time to revisit some of the ideas and proposals that were discussed with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office about two or three years ago.

Hudson said she knew there were a lot of camera programs available for law enforcement agencies.

"Nationwide, they the GBI, FBI and U.S. Marshal's Service use these to find (wanted) people," Hudson said. "I think it would be worth it for us to look back into that."

Baldwin County Manager Carlos Tobar said to install security cameras on utility poles, to be able to see, he believes they have to illuminate some of the areas and intersections.

"That could also provide for some of the lighting for these communities," Tobar said.

Commissioner Kendrick Butts suggested a system whereby authorities could determine where the gunshots were coming from.

Tobar said he was not familiar with it, but that he could certainly talk with Sheriff Bill Massee about it.

The county manager told Butts he thought everything should be on the table at this point.

"One of the things that I heard during both of our meetings is the concern about crime in our community," commission chairman Henry R. Craig said. "I'm sure I speak for all the commissioners, we are absolutely concerned and we're absolutely worried. We all need to work together to find a solution that makes this violent crime go away."

Craig said he was certain that they don't have all the answers, but he intends to work with Sheriff Massee and District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale III to bring people together to address the problems.

Craig said he wants to do everything within his power to move such crime in a different direction.

Tyon West, who lives on the south side and owns a small trucking company, said he believes cameras can be a crime deterrent, but he believes they are more useful after crimes have happened.

West wants commissioners to invest more into jobs in the neighborhood.

"There are no jobs on the southside," West said. "We have watched our community invest in the college. The college is great, but it does nothing for our community. It brings no value."

Rent is also sky-high, West said.

The small business owner said the needs of residents on the southside are not being met when it comes to economic development.

West contends more jobs are needed on the southside and if that happens, it might help decrease crime.

Authorities are still investigating the Nov. 10, murder of 21-year-old Javon Jackson. Jackson was shot multiple times, according to Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Maj. Brad King, who heads the criminal investigations division.

Another man was grazed in the leg in that same shooting.

King said multiple shooters and multiple guns were used. Deputies and detectives collected nearly 50 shell casings at the scene. King believes two groups of people are responsible.

No arrests reportedly have been made in connection with the case.

After that shootout, several drive-by shootings happened in other neighborhoods on the south side of Baldwin County, but no one was injured.

A mobile home park, located off Vinson Highway, meanwhile, was the scene of another shootout. It happened right after the murder. Deputies and detectives said at least 50 rounds of bullets were fired between two groups. No one was injured.

Then, on Saturday, Nov. 13, on the campus of Renaissance Park at Central State Hospital in the city limits, a daylight shootout between the occupants of a car and an SUV broke out about 3:30 p.m.

Twenty-five-year-old Ja-Quarius Marshall was shot in the back and is now reportedly paralyzed from the waist down, according to Milledgeville Police Department Maj. Linc Boyer, commander of the department's road patrol.

MPD Detective Lt. Everett January has taken out multiple warrants against four suspects in connection with that shooting, including Marshall, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be identified because he is considered a juvenile.

The other two suspects were identified as Kibias Malick Mosley, 24, of the 300 block of Meriwether Road, Milledgeville; and Ja'Kobe Carnez Brown, 19, of Timberlake Apartments, Milledgeville. They are both jailed in the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center.