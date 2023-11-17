‘Scared to death’: 2 wanted in invasion of woman’s home in Catawba County

Deputies in Catawba County are trying to identify two people in connection with a home invasion and robbery that occurred near Cooksville.

Investigators said they robbed a woman at knifepoint after forcing their way into her home along Roger Hill Road.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with the victim, who said the suspects tried to conceal themselves after knocking on the front door.

Sandra Morel said they had their faces and their hands covered as they unscrewed the lightbulb on the front porch.

They then forced their way inside Morel’s home, shoved her into the wall, and then held a knife to her throat.

Investigators told Faherty that the suspects stole Morel’s purse before quickly leaving the residence. They later returned to steal her car, a beige 2002 Ford Focus, the following morning.

ALSO READ: Arrest made in Morganton home invasion, police say

“They held a knife to my throat and told me to be still, but you know what you’re going to do. I was just scared to death; I didn’t know what to do,” Morel said.

Morel said she has an adult son who is paralyzed and is still in disbelief that this happened to her in western Catawba County.

She said she is now keeping a handgun close by and is not letting anyone inside the home.

Deputies told Faherty that this case was a top priority for them, and they had two investigators assigned to it.

So far, Morel’s car has not been found, and no arrests have been made.

VIDEO: Arrest made in Morganton home invasion, police say











