"Scared for my life": Black woman describes violent traffic stop

CBSNews
·3 min read

Editor's note: The bodycam video featured in this story is disturbing.

In a federal lawsuit, a 68-year-old Black librarian is accusing North Carolina law enforcement officers of using excessive force against her during a traffic stop. Body camera footage shows the officers grabbing Stephanie Bottom by her hair and throwing her to the ground after she was stopped for speeding in May of 2019.

Bottom was driving from Georgia to North Carolina for her great-aunt's funeral when she was stopped. Her offenses, according to police: speeding 10 miles over the speed limit and not pulling over for officers in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Bottom said she was listening to loud music and didn't realize the police were behind her and trying to stop her. In the video, the then-66-year-old grandmother of five is seen face down on the ground after being dragged out of her car.

"I was shocked," she told "CBS This Morning" lead national correspondent David Begnaud. "I was in fear. I was scared for my life. I didn't know whether they were gonna shoot me."

Stephanie Bottom / Credit: CBS
Stephanie Bottom / Credit: CBS

In body camera footage released by Bottom's attorney, an officer tells Bottom that three police cars had been following her for about 10 miles.

They used spike strips to flatten her tires and stop her.

"You put a lot of people in danger tonight, ma'am," an officer says in the footage.

"How?" Bottom asks. "… I didn't know you guys was chasing after me. I was listening to my music."

She told Begnaud when she saw the police cars behind her, "I was like, why are these policemen, you know, behind me?"

It happened on Interstate 85 in Salisbury.

"Pretty exciting chase here," one of the officers says in the footage. "I'm at the edge of my seat, baby."

As police pursued, the officer also said, "What's wrong with this f------ --tard?"

Bottom's attorney Ian Mance said Bottom was no threat and law enforcement had an idea of that.

"They also pull up alongside her and talk amongst themselves that this is an older Black female," Mance said. "She's by herself. They later wrote an incident report where they said that when they pulled up alongside her she held her hand up in a manner that suggested she was not sure what was going on."

Bottom's lawsuit alleges that after the incident the officers congratulated each other.

"That's good police work, baby," an officer says in the bodycam footage.

One even brags about grabbing a "handful of dreads."

"At that point she earned it," an officer says.

Bottom is suing the three officers who removed her from her vehicle, the sheriff of Rowan County, North Carolina, and the city of Salisbury for using excessive force. She said they tore her rotator cuff.

"My shoulder, I have a torn ligament in my shoulder," Bottom says in the bodycam footage.

Begnaud asked Bottom what she wanted to say to the officers.

"You hurt me," Bottom said. "You can't hurt vulnerable people. You can't force and brutalize innocent people. If I was guilty for not stopping right away or speeding, it did not call for what you did to me, and you need to be held responsible."

Bottom pleaded guilty to failure to heed to the blue lights. She was also initially charged with speeding and resisting an officer. Those charges were dismissed.

CBS News reached out to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office and the three responding officers and have not heard back.

The Salisbury Police Department declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the city of Salisbury told CBS News it cannot comment on pending litigation.

It did previously issue a statement saying, "The Salisbury Police Department strives for positive interactions with our residents and visitors."

Michael Lewis says new book about pandemic "the richest narrative I've ever had"

"48 Hours" investigates the latest developments in the Scott Peterson murder case of his pregnant wife

Dozens dead and injured in stampede at religious festival in Israel

Recommended Stories

  • The world wastes enough gas to power sub-Saharan Africa

    The World Bank is out with new data on global amounts of natural gas burned at oil production sites, revealing it's still a big problem despite a decline last year alongside the drop in crude output.Why it matters: Flaring is a source of greenhouse gas emissions and wastes gas that if captured could be used for energy.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlaring last year declined to 142 billion cubic meters (bcm), compared to 150 bcm in 2019."Nonetheless, the world still flared enough gas to power sub-Saharan Africa," the bank said in a summary of the analysis.Where it stands: Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Algeria, Venezuela and Nigeria are the largest gas-flaring countries, per the report.The U.S. accounted for 70% of last year's flaring decline, owing to the oil output drop "combined with new infrastructure to use gas that would otherwise be flared."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man reunited with therapy dog stolen in St. Paul; woman arrested

    A therapy dog belonging to a U.S. Navy veteran has been reunited with its owner and a woman who allegedly stole the pup in St. Paul has been arrested. Ladybug, a Shar-Pei, pitbull and retriever mix, was inside a gray 2008 Dodge Caliber parked on the 400 block of Dorothy Day Place when somebody got in and drove off with it Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report. The theft had owner ...

  • How to get rid of sauce stains in tupperware containers

    We test out a viral internet hack to see if it really removes stains from plastic containers.

  • MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle tears into West Virginia's governor for signing an anti-trans bill: 'Why would you make this a priority?'

    "Please come back when beyond anecdotal feelings as a coach, you can show me evidence where those young women are being disadvantaged," Ruhle said.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • Is the world ready for Tim Tebow, the NFL tight end? The Jaguars might be

    According to multiple media reports, Tim Tebow is seeking a return to the NFL as a tight end and the Jacksonville Jaguars, coached by Urban Meyer, are interested.

  • First US emergency aid arrives in India as experts predict oxygen crisis to last another two weeks

    More than 40 countries are sending help amid Covid catastrophe

  • 8 Over-the-Top Travel Experiences for Your First Post-COVID Vacation

    From private islands in the Maldives to a trip around the North Pole, these extravagant escapes are a globe-trotter's dream Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mike Pence sucks up to Trump and hits ‘far-left agenda’ of Biden administration in first speech since leaving office

    The former vice president re-enters politics with a speech to an evangelical organisation in South Carolina

  • Police investigating after ‘hangman’s noose’ found at Amazon distribution centre construction site

    Connecticut’s NAACP chapter has called these incidents ‘terrorist acts’ that should not be taken lightly

  • Ahmaud Arbery: Suspects face federal hate crime charges over killing

    The men charged with killing a black jogger in Georgia receive additional federal charges.

  • GOP officials decline to delete culture war tweets about burgers and VP’s book after stories fall apart

    Politicians remain committed to politicking

  • The ransomware surge ruining lives

    A coalition is calling for action from governments as victims describe crippling cyber-attacks.

  • Hummingbird halts construction of controversial oil pipeline

    Anna’s hummingbird next found in felled tree near site of expansion project

  • Biden: 'Raise the minimum wage to $15’

    The president used his joint address to Congress to call for an increase from the current $7.25, but opposition from the GOP and moderate Senate Democrats remains as a roadblock.

  • America's 1% Got Way Richer During the Pandemic. We Need a Onetime Wealth Tax to Help Rebuild the Country

    Instead, the disease highlights and worsens existing fault lines in American society, especially economic inequality. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, signed into law in March, is the most economically progressive legislation in a generation. Curing economic inequality requires redistribution, and redistribution means taxes.

  • Security fears after BBC reveals that Boris Johnson’s phone number can be found online

    A BBC report highlighting that Boris Johnson's mobile number could be found online was not "appropriate", a Home Office minister has suggested amid security concerns. The Prime Minister's number was at the bottom of a press release published in 2006 when he was a junior shadow minister. It is thought to have remained online for the past 15 years. The gossip newsletter Popbitch first discovered the document and dropped hints about Mr Johnson's phone number in its weekly email on Thursday. The BBC then ran a report about the story, sparking criticism from Victoria Atkins, the safeguarding minister. "I'm slightly surprised that a national broadcaster felt it appropriate to advertise the fact that that mobile phone is on the internet," she told Times Radio. Lord Ricketts, a former national security adviser, warned that "hundreds, if not thousands" of people could have the number, including hostile actors and criminal gangs with "sophisticated cyber capabilities". He said the easy availability of the number had put Mr Johnson at "increased risk" of snooping. But Ms Atkins insisted: "The Prime Minister, more than anyone, knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security." Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, leapt to Mr Johnson's defence, saying "all security protocols have been followed". He added that Mr Johnson was an "incredibly approachable individual" and people "feel they can relate to him, they can talk to him, they can tell him what's on their mind". In recent weeks, a row over the direct access foreign leaders and business tycoons have enjoyed to Mr Johnson via his mobile phone has engulfed Downing Street. Critics have described the phenomenon as "WhatsApp Government". The controversy was sparked by the revelation that both the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the entrepreneur Sir James Dyson had texted Mr Johnson last year to lobby him. The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, advised Mr Johnson to change his long-held phone number due to concerns about how widely known it was and the ability for individuals to lobby him. Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said the publication of the phone number online was a "security risk", adding: "I think a lot of people will be concerned, not just about who's got the number but who's been using it." Sir Richard Dearlove, a former head of MI6, said the security concerns over Mr Johnson's phone were "not a unique problem" due to the "nature of political life". Speaking before the reports about Mr Johnson's number being online emerged, the ex-intelligence chief told LBC: "Politicians and phones have always been a problem. Every single politician I have ever known, foreign and British, have used their phones in a way which probably is unwise." The Telegraph approached the BBC for comment.

  • Kyle Busch headlines Saturday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway

    The wins at Kansas have come easily and often for this Busch brother.

  • ‘All we have is each other’: The George Floyd uprising and the rise of ‘mutual aid’ organising

    During a combined public health and civil rights crisis after the killings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright, the city of Minneapolis turned to mutual aid