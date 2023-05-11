'Scared to do much:' Residents ask police review board to take action after use of force incident

Columbia community members aligned with private local government oversight organizations and individuals alike are calling on the Citizens Police Review Board to do everything in its power to truly hold actions of Columbia Police Department officers accountable.

That was the message roughly one-half dozen community members had Wednesday at the monthly CPRB meeting.

The board, in its agenda, was to review police department policies relating to use of force and body-worn cameras. This was set even before an incident early Sunday outside of Harpo's Bar and Grill left a man bloodied after he was punched repeatedly by an officer while he already was on the ground.

The policy review is part of an ongoing audit by the board of police department policies. Even though discussion was tabled to the June meeting, member Rhonda Carlson said discussion is not over on the policy and said she is sure it will continue to be discussed.

Members of the board could not speak directly on Sunday's incident based on guidance from assistant city attorney Rose Wibbenmeyer, but did request some speakers provide their statements to the board in a written form.

Community members who spoke Wednesday included former law enforcement; leaders of Race Matters, Friends, Hold CoMo Accountable and Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association, and those who have had previous negative experiences with an officer.

Resident Matthew Cummings, who retired from law enforcement in January, encouraged the board to "use whatever influence you have to get rid of those two cops."

Columbia attorney Dan Viets, with the Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association, recognized that an appeal from Sunday's incident may take months to come before the board, but he implored the board to initiate more action and not be limited to what is provided to the board by the police department.

"I raise this because our chapter was very much part of originating this body. ... Our city needs to be assured that the police are a civil authority and that they are our servants and not our masters," he said.

Anthony Willroth, Hold CoMo Accountable organizer, said he was waiting to come to speak to the board as it was working through getting reorganized, but Sunday's incident and viewing of recent meetings changed that.

"I have seen a board that feels very scared to do much," he said, adding Sunday's incident gives the board a chance to do more.

Susan Carter, with Race Matters, Friends, was alarmed by the tabling of the police policies review, calling it misguided "because we should be addressing those policies at a time when (the use of force policy) already is in question."

There need to be better definitions of resistance and what is a danger to the public and officers and defining types of allowable force in specific situations, she said.

"Human nature sets people up to fight or flee, so the typical way police approach people is a lose-lose situation in most case. Taking a dominant stance does not result in cooperation," Carter said.

Resident Danielle Muscato shared a negative experience she had with an officer when she was working to regulate during a PTSD episode and also asked the board to review what it means to be a police abolitionist.

"I was harassed six times in a row by a police lieutenant. ... I was sitting in the dark on my phone on an app (for PTSD) on my couch at home and this police lieutenant started mocking me for having PTSD," she said. "This is one of the special trained cops for dealing with emotionally distressed persons."

This officer would not leave Muscato alone after multiple requests were made, she said, adding she complained to internal affairs after the incident, saying that investigation found no fault.

"The sixth time I asked, I yelled, 'please just go away. It's not an unreasonable request. I just want to do my PTSD app,'" Muscato said. "He threatened to arrest me for yelling at him."

Katie Huddlestonsmith, who once was a 911 dispatcher, in relating to the Sunday incidents, said she finds the other officer involved just as culpable because he did not stop his partner from punching the man in the face. She also questioned where the victim was because there appears to be no official arrest record available, she said. She also questioned why the officer who punched the man was allowed back on the streets after being involved in an officer-involved shooting.

"This board should have the authority to do something about that and they don't. You guys are handicapped by (SB 26)," she said.

Sunday's incident was a continuation of poor treatment of the public by officers, said resident Chriss Jones, also speaking to the recent removal of unsheltered resident encampments.

"How horrible do you have to threaten to arrest an aid worker for trying to help unhoused people," she said.

